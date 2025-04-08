WMS Partners with Verizon to Launch $20 Cruise Daily Pass

Voice, Text, and Data at Sea Available on 200+ Ships and 25+ Cruise Lines

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS, the leading global provider of cruise wireless connectivity, in collaboration with Verizon, announces the enhancement of Verizon Cruise Daily Pass. Now available on more than 200 cruise ships across more than 25 cruise lines, Cruise Daily Pass offers passengers even more value.

With Cruise Daily Pass, Verizon customers now get unlimited data (0.5GB of high-speed data then unlimited data at 3G speeds), unlimited calls to the US, and unlimited texts, for $20/line per day when using their mobile device at sea. Cruise Daily Pass provides seamless connectivity and complements Verizon’s suite of international travel plans in more than 210 countries and destinations.

“Verizon’s Cruise Daily Pass was the first product of its kind in the cruise industry and has been a big step towards providing a predictable experience for cellular users, ushering in a new standard in connectivity and value at sea,” said Pramod Arora, President and CEO, WMS. “We look forward to growing this partnership and continuing to enrich cruise passengers’ mobile experience in the coming years.”

As the cruise industry continues to grow – projected to reach nearly 40 million passengers by 2027 according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – WMS and Verizon remain committed to enhancing the traveler onboard experience.

For travelers planning their next cruise vacation, WMS suggests strategies to ensure a successful, connected voyage, including:

-Begin planning your cruise connectivity two weeks before your voyage.

-Keep Airplane Mode off so cellular connectivity can be enabled.

-Turn on International Roaming before setting sail.

-Close out apps, and turn off app auto-updates, location services, and auto fetch on email.

Verizon customers can add Cruise Daily Pass to their line by texting CRUISE to 4004 or via the Verizon Trip Planner. For more information visit Verizon.com/cruise.

For more information on WMS, visit https://www.wmsatsea.com.

About WMS:

WMS is the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago and, as an award-winning technology leader, remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places. The company is headquartered in Miramar, FL. with additional operations in Atlanta, GA. For more information on WMS, visit https://www.wmsatsea.com.

Media Contacts: Cathy Angel and Anna Pool, +1-863-698-2145, WMSPR@HemsworthCommunications.com

Liz DeCastro WMS 9546751404 liz.decastro@wmsatsea.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.