Maybacks Global Entertainment Partners With LIME X To Bring Its iDreamCTV App To A Massive Audience

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Authentic Holdings, Inc ( OTC:AHRO ) has partnered up with LIME X a Global developer of the TV streaming services on Android, iOS, Smart TV, Android TV and Web.

"Our partnership with LIME X is another great step forward allowing our TV Streaming APP iDreamCTV and its 42 channels to be seen by a very large global audience. LIME X has had over 100,000,000+ downloads of their platform. Our content will now be seen by another huge global audience and allow us to capture significant revenue through a Vast Tag Revenue Sharing program on the LIME X platform. Notably, LIME X has an astounding "Conversion Rate" ("CR") of 5-8% for its Click Throughs which also get as high as 3%. This is a substantial CTR and CR which could lead to a tremendous amount of ad revenue for both parties," stated Chris H Giordano, Authentic Holdings, Inc President and Chairman.

Maureen Cooper, Program Director of Maybacks Global Ent., shares her excitement about the journey ahead with Limex LTD: "Our partnership with Limex aligns with one of our core missions—to meet audiences where they are. Together, we are building a global community where Limex collaborates with content partners like Maybacks Global Ent. to complement each other and offer a rich, diverse array of entertainment options.

This collaboration allows Maybacks' impressive line-up of 42 channels to mutually benefit from engaging this global audience, delivering an extensive selection of content that enhances both our domestic and international presence. Furthermore, this partnership strengthens Maybacks' digital footprint across online, mobile, and Smart TV platforms, seamlessly integrating with Limex's innovative digital and Smart TV devices."

Chris Giordano further stated: "We are extremely excited about our partnership with LIME X which once again shows how important a role that our content plays in our future growth. We are now expanding very rapidly and the partnerships we have formed recently will have a tremendous impact on our revenue going forward.

We look forward to working with LIME X and its highly professional organization and look forward to keeping our shareholders apprised of the progress with several other major partnerships."

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Authentic Holdings, Inc, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's ability to execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Authentic Holdings, Inc's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Authentic Holdings, Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance, or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Authentic Holdings, Inc, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

