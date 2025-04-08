AirJoule Technologies Announces Collaboration with Arizona State University to Advance Atmospheric Water Harvesting in Low Humidity Environments

RONAN, Mont., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), the developer of the transformational AirJoule® system for separating pure water from air, today announced an agreement with Arizona State University (“ASU”), which is widely recognized as an international leader in the field of atmospheric water harvesting research. Under the binding agreement, ASU will purchase one AirJoule® A250TM unit, a high-capacity system capable of producing 250 liters of pure distilled water per day directly from ambient air.

AirJoule® Performance Compared to Conventional Moisture Removal Methods ( 1)

(1) Expected AirJoule® performance when utilizing low-grade waste heat.

AirJoule® utilizes advanced sorbents and a dual-chamber vacuum system to separate water from air. The proprietary dual-chamber design allows internally generated heat to be re-used in the system, which significantly reduces external power requirements. AirJoule® can also utilize low-grade waste heat from industrial operations to further reduce its energetics for separating moisture from air. Compared to conventional moisture removal systems, AirJoule® is over 4x more efficient than refrigerant-based systems and over 8x more efficient than desiccant systems when utilizing low-grade waste heat.

The AirJoule® A250TM unit purchased by ASU will be operated within the greater Phoenix area at various testing locations, where researchers will independently evaluate its performance across a range of real-world conditions, including arid climates and variable humidity levels. Phoenix, known for its hot desert climate, frequently experiences relative humidity levels below 20% – conditions that significantly impact the ability of conventional atmospheric water harvesting systems to function effectively. AirJoule®’s enhanced capability to produce pure distilled water in these dry conditions significantly expands its potential for deployment in water-stressed regions around the world.

AirJoule Technologies Chief Commercialization Officer Bryan Barton said, “Collaborating with Arizona State University, a world-class institution in atmospheric water harvesting research, not only validates the impact of our AirJoule® technology – it pushes it even further. Demonstrating AirJoule®’s ability to produce distilled water even in the hot and dry conditions of places like Phoenix is a major step forward in proving that AirJoule® can be a solution to water scarcity in arid environments around the world.”

The lead researcher on atmospheric water harvesting at ASU is Dr. Paul Westerhoff, Regent’s Professor in the School of Sustainable Engineering and the Built Environment and the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. He is the Director of the Global Center for Water Technology, which designed and operates an atmospheric water harvesting testbed facility. In collaboration with the National Science Foundation’s Southwest Sustainability Innovation Engine, the testbed facility is assisting companies develop and demonstrate their technologies in the Phoenix area where significant industrial and other end users have interest in adopting atmospheric water harvesting as part of a portfolio of water solutions.

“Harvesting water from the air in arid climates has always been a scientific and engineering challenge,” Dr. Westerhoff said. “By testing the AirJoule® A250TM unit here in Phoenix, where low humidity is the norm, we can directly assess how this new technology performs in real-world conditions. The insights we gain from this collaboration with AirJoule Technologies could help accelerate the development of viable distributed water generation systems for some of the driest regions on Earth.”

Delivery of the AirJoule® A250TM unit to ASU is scheduled for Q3 2025, with installation and testing scheduled to begin shortly thereafter. The collaboration is also expected to generate peer-reviewed academic research focused on the performance and optimization of atmospheric water harvesting systems in arid environments. This independent validation will not only deepen scientific understanding, but it will also further strengthen AirJoule Technologies’ position as a best-in-class provider of distributed water generation technology.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is the developer of AirJoule®, a water harvesting technology that provides efficient and sustainable air dehumidification and pure water from air. Designed to reduce energy consumption and generate material cost efficiencies, AirJoule® is being commercialized through a joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies’ control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early stage Company with limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future viability; our initial dependence on revenue generated from a single product; significant barriers we face to deploy our technology; the dependence of our commercialization strategy on our relationships with BASF, Carrier, GE Vernova, and other third parties history of losses, and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies’ SEC Filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Contacts

Investor Relations & Media:

Tom Divine – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a050687-d4d6-451f-8d66-25dde8ceb79c.

AirJoule® Performance Compared to Conventional Moisture Removal Methods(1) AirJoule® Performance Compared to Conventional Moisture Removal Methods(1)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.