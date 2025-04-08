Carolyn Bass Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author “Unstoppable” with Lisa Nichols

Carolyn Bass

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce an exciting collaboration with Carolyn Bass, who will be co-authoring the highly anticipated book, “Unstoppable”, alongside the renowned Lisa Nichols and an exceptional group of authors.



“Unstoppable” will inspire readers with stories of resilience and determination, proving that perseverance paves the way to success. The official launch of this empowering book is scheduled for the Summer of 2025.



Carolyn Bass is a dedicated lifelong learner, storyteller, and advocate for community engagement. With a background in urban studies, human resources, and the arts, she brings creativity and passion to everything she pursues. A San Francisco native, she graduated magna cum laude from San Francisco State University and built a distinguished career with over 30-years at the University of California, San Francisco, where she earned a UCSF Achievement Award and completed the Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program.



Her creative spirit extends into the performing arts as a ventriloquist, with her puppet Casey bringing joy to audiences. She has also been a featured writer and reader at Ruth’s Table in San Francisco, and her original short story will appear in an upcoming published anthology.



Carolyn is also a dedicated advocate for health and nutrition. Alongside recipe co-creator Alan Wald, she develops no salt, no oil, no sugar (SOS-free) vegan dishes, two of which were featured on “Tuesdays with Thomas” with Chef AJ. Their no-bake cookie recipe even won first place. She enjoys Qigong, voice-over classes, and sharing health education with her community.



An active member of the Women's National Book Association – SF Chapter and a passionate volunteer, Carolyn serves as a Great Group Reads reader and contributes to her neighborhood events committee. In her downtime, she enjoys romance movies and meaningful discussions in her women’s book club.



She can be reached at cbvo4you@gmail.com.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Carolyn Bass on board for the creation of "Unstoppable” and looks forward to the insights she will contribute. Stay tuned for "Unstoppable” and prepare to be inspired by the collective wisdom of Carolyn Bass, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.



