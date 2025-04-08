Global Full-Body Scanners Market Insight, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in millimeter-wave and X-ray imaging are fueling market innovation.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Full-Body Scanners Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles are also included. This report serves as a fair prototype of the Full-Body Scanners industry, offering an in-depth study of the global Full-Body Scanners market. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and provides an insightful study of the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, market overview, and limitations.

The global Full-Body Scanners market, valued at USD 351.23 million in 2023, is projected to grow at a robust revenue CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, reaching USD 973.9 million by 2032. This growth is driven by increasing security concerns at transportation hubs, critical infrastructure, and public venues, fueled by rising threats of terrorism, smuggling, and other illicit activities. Full-body scanners, utilizing technologies such as X-ray and millimeter wave, are essential for detecting concealed weapons, explosives, and contraband without physical contact, enhancing safety in airports, prisons, government facilities, and beyond. The integration of advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies further accelerates market expansion by improving detection accuracy and efficiency.

According to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA), over 858 million travelers were screened in 2023, a record high, with full-body scanners playing a critical role in stopping 6,737 firearms and other contraband. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) also noted a 10% rise in global air passenger traffic in 2024 compared to the previous year, amplifying the need for advanced screening solutions. Additionally, the adoption of full-body scanners in correctional facilities, such as the X-ray systems installed in U.S. county jails in 2024, underscores their growing importance in enhancing security across diverse sectors.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The surge in global security threats, including terrorism and drug trafficking, coupled with the need for non-invasive, rapid screening solutions, is a major driver for the Full-Body Scanners market. These devices are vital for ensuring public safety, reducing screening times, and complying with stringent regulations. The rise in air travel, infrastructure development in emerging economies like India and China, and the increasing use of scanners in prisons and public events further propel market growth. Technological advancements, such as AI-driven threat detection and 3D imaging, enhance scanner capabilities, driving adoption. Government mandates, such as the TSA’s security protocols and the EU’s aviation safety standards, also contribute significantly.

Challenges in the Full-Body Scanners Market

Despite its strong growth, the market faces challenges such as privacy concerns due to the detailed imaging of individuals, which has sparked public debate. High costs of procurement, installation, and maintenance limit adoption in smaller facilities or developing regions. Health risks associated with radiation exposure from X-ray scanners, though minimal, remain a concern for some stakeholders. Additionally, competition from alternative screening methods, such as metal detectors and pat-downs, and the complexity of integrating advanced systems into existing infrastructure pose barriers to market expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented based on technology, type, application, end-user, and region.

Technology: Millimeter wave scanners dominate the market, driven by their non-ionizing radiation and superior imaging capabilities. X-ray scanners are expected to grow steadily, particularly in high-security settings like prisons.

Type: 3D scanners lead due to their detailed imaging and precision, while dual-view scanners are gaining traction for enhanced detection from multiple angles.

Application: Transportation, including airports and railway stations, holds the largest share, fueled by rising passenger volumes. Critical infrastructure, such as government buildings and prisons, is projected to grow rapidly due to security upgrades.

End-User: Airports dominate, supported by global travel growth, while correctional facilities and public venues are emerging as key growth areas.

Technology Trends: AI integration and privacy-focused designs, like anonymized imaging, are shaping the market’s evolution.

The global Full-Body Scanners market is poised for substantial growth, supported by escalating security needs and technological innovations. However, addressing privacy, cost, and health-related challenges will be critical to sustaining this expansion. With increasing investments in transportation security and critical infrastructure protection, the demand for advanced full-body scanning solutions is expected to rise steadily.

Competitive Terrain

The global Full-Body Scanners industry is moderately consolidated, with key players operating across international and local markets. These companies dominate due to their technological expertise, robust product portfolios, and extensive global reach.

Some major companies included in the Full-Body Scanners market report are:

Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

Leidos Security Detection & Automation

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

LINEV Systems (ADANI)

OD Security

Tek84 Inc.

Westminster International Ltd.

Nuctech Company Limited

Millivision Technologies

Thruvision Group plc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG

Liberty Defense

Aventura Technologies, Inc.

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The report covers key aspects of the market, including standards, regulations, and policy changes implemented by governments for the coming years. It includes thorough research using advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify growth trends and patterns. Factors influencing market growth, current trends, opportunities, constraints, and the competitive landscape are discussed in detail.

