The Dealmakers Successfully Host High-Impact Investors Roundtable at DMCC Dubai

Investors Roundtable in Dubai at DMCC

With the support of DMCC and Chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem, global investors and innovators gathered to drive the future of sustainable business and investment.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dealmakers proudly concluded its exclusive Investors Roundtable at the iconic Almas Conference Center, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre). The event served as a powerful gathering point for global investors, visionaries, and innovators seeking meaningful connections and transformative opportunities.

Held at DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – the event was made even more meaningful with the gracious support of Mr. Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC. The Dealmakers expresses deep gratitude for this partnership and the vital role DMCC plays in fostering global economic diplomacy from the heart of Dubai.

The day began with a heartfelt Welcome Address by The Dealmakers Founder & Chairman Dr. Raphael Nagel, followed by a powerful Special Address from Her Excellency Liron Zaslansky, Consul General of Israel in Dubai, who emphasized the critical role of regional collaboration in today’s global economy. The program was introduced by Dr. Tillmann Lauk, Co-Founder of The Dealmakers, who invited attendees to explore a world of emerging opportunities.

“True impact comes not only from innovation, but from collaboration. This Roundtable proved that when visionaries come together, opportunities are born,” said Dr. Nagel.

Guiding the program with warmth and flair were Masters of Ceremony Ambassador of The Dealmakers Eli Ovits, Founder of Altruists, and Aliona Zaleskaya, Director of Wetel Center – Wetel TV UAE.

The Roundtable was energized by keynote presentations that brought fresh, strategic insights to the room:

• Juergen Roider, Founder of Ocean Quest International AG, delivered a powerful presentation on leveraging robotics, AI, and blockchain to drive measurable sustainability impact, particularly in ocean conservation and clean tech.

• Bulent Gorer and Özgün Çınar of Trasta ESG presented a forward-thinking approach to preparing enterprises for the ESG-driven investment future emphasizing its role in helping companies adapt to the evolving sustainability landscape.

• Even Zimmer, CEO of Zimmer & Peacock AS, unlocked new commercial pathways by highlighting the biosensor market’s untapped potential, linking scientific advancement to market readiness.

• Dr. Reuven Gepstein, a renowned specialist and Professor at Tel Aviv University, introduced BeShape Technology, the world’s only non-invasive, high-intensity, non-focused ultrasound solution for body aesthetics—a breakthrough innovation redefining wellness and aesthetics with clinical precision.

• Marcus Köhnlein, Partner at Quarero Robotics, captivated the audience with a bold look into intelligent robotics reshaping global security landscapes through autonomous, smart systems.

A highlight of the afternoon was the presentation of Esther Muller’s prestigious real estate opportunity under the banner of Sotheby’s International Realty. Though she was unable to attend in person, her project—“New York: The Land of Opportunity”—was shared with the audience, spotlighting a rare opportunity to transform a 480-acre trophy property. Her unmatched global advisory experience and strategic insight into U.S. markets provided a valuable lens for investors exploring premium real estate ventures.

The day concluded with Co-Founders Dr. Nagel and Dr. Lauk presenting the benefits of The Dealmakers' online platform, which empowers members to access capital, share opportunities, and scale with purpose.

The final word was delivered with charisma and wisdom by Franklin D. Redd, Jr., Ambassador of The Dealmakers and Founder of Embassy Capital Group, LLC, who emphasized the importance of community, vision, and shared purpose in today’s global investment ecosystem.

The Dubai edition of the Investors Roundtable reaffirmed The Dealmakers' role as a vital bridge between global capital and innovation. The event fostered real connections, sparked new ventures, and ignited momentum that we proudly carry forward.

We now turn our attention to our next destination: Valletta, Malta, on July 8, 2025, in collaboration with Finance Malta. We warmly invite our esteemed community to join us in one of Europe’s most beautiful business capitals for another remarkable chapter in our global investment mission.

