Jupiter Neurosciences Highlights Upcoming Milestones in Shareholder Letter

Strategic expansion into longevity market creates near-term commercial opportunity alongside continued clinical advancement of JOTROL™

JOTROL™ development programs remain tariff-exempt; consumer longevity line on track with negligible cost exposure

Jupiter, Florida, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) (“Jupiter” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing JOTROL™, a patented resveratrol-based platform, today announced the release of its first shareholder letter as a publicly traded company. The letter from Chairman and CEO Christer Rosén outlines the Company’s 2025 strategic roadmap, including key clinical and commercial milestones designed to create long-term value and establish near-term revenue.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

It is a distinct pleasure to share our first annual letter to shareholders, following our successful debut on the Nasdaq Capital Market in December 2024 under the symbol JUNS. That significant milestone marked more than just an entry into the public markets — it signaled the beginning of a new era for Jupiter Neurosciences, defined by increased visibility, enhanced resources, and a bold vision for advancing transformative therapies in neuroscience and longevity.

Building Momentum

With our Nasdaq listing in place, we are now focused on advancing our lead clinical asset, JOTROL™, into a Phase 2a clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease, expanding our presence in Asia, and launching a new consumer-facing longevity initiative. Becoming a publicly traded company has amplified awareness of our mission — to pioneer treatments that target the underlying causes of neuroinflammation and mitochondria in both rare and widespread neurological disorders. By entering the rapidly growing Longevity and Healthspan market, we are leveraging years of preclinical and clinical development with JOTROL™ to establish a scientifically grounded, near-term revenue-generating business alongside our therapeutic pipeline.

JOTROL™: Unlocking Resveratrol’s Untapped Potential

At the core of our pipeline is JOTROL™, an enhanced resveratrol formulation developed in partnership with Aquanova AG. Leveraging proprietary micellar technology, JOTROL™ resolves long-standing bioavailability and gastrointestinal tolerability issues that have hindered therapeutic resveratrol applications for decades. Our Phase 1 study demonstrated more than nine-fold improved bioavailability versus standard resveratrol, and this data now serves as the regulatory foundation across all upcoming clinical trials.

With its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and modulate key inflammatory pathways such as NLRP3, JOTROL™ is uniquely positioned as a novel therapeutic platform for neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease (JNS115) and Mild Cognitive Impairment/Early Alzheimer’s (JNS108). The additional benefit of JOTROL™ increasing mitochondrial structure and function is a compounding mechanism that is core to our therapeutic strategy, with treatment benefit in neurodegenerative disease and cancer. Our upcoming Parkinson’s trial, in collaboration with Zina Biopharmaceuticals and Catalent, is on track to begin dosing in Q3 2025.

Addressing Global Health Needs

Our strategy is twofold: develop JOTROL™ for high-burden CNS disorders and simultaneously explore its applications in rare disease and longevity medicine. Encouraged by strong interest in Asia — where resveratrol’s clinical potential is increasingly recognized — we’ve executed key development and regulatory partnerships to accelerate entry into those markets.

Domestically, we’ve applied for a $16.5 million NIH grant to support a Phase II trial in MCI/early Alzheimer’s. If successful, this grant would fund a three-year trial beginning in late 2025.

Entering the Longevity Market: A Natural Extension

In March 2025, we unveiled a major strategic initiative — a partnership with Aquanova to launch a consumer-focused longevity and wellness product line under a wholly owned subsidiary. The first three SKUs, launching in Q3 2025, will target the "Beauty from Within" category, mental wellness, and mitochondria support. Delivered through a direct-to-consumer model, these products provide Jupiter with a near-term commercial opportunity as we continue our clinical development efforts. These products emphasize scientifically backed formulations designed to support longevity and overall health, and are expected to mark the beginning of a growing revenue stream in parallel with our advancing therapeutic pipeline.

This expansion into longevity is not only logical but timely. As outlined in a recent report from UBS, the global longevity market is projected to grow from $5.3 trillion in 2023 to $8 trillion by 2030. Aging demographics, especially in developed markets, are driving a surge in demand for products that extend healthspan and support cognitive vitality, metabolic health, and cellular resilience — all areas where JOTROL™ and resveratrol show therapeutic promise.

Jupiter is well-aligned with the trends highlighted in the UBS report:

Neuroinflammation and metabolic dysfunction are primary aging accelerators.

The NLRP3 inflammasome, a target of JOTROL ™ , is now considered a central mechanism in both neurodegenerative disease and metabolic disorders.

, is now considered a central mechanism in both neurodegenerative disease and metabolic disorders. Health care and wellness companies that can demonstrate evidence-based anti-aging benefits are expected to drive premium valuations.



Looking Forward: Our 2025 Vision

We enter 2025 with a sharpened focus, clear momentum, and a pipeline of activities that reflect the full potential of our platform. This is a pivotal year for Jupiter Neurosciences, with several key milestones ahead:

Initiation of the JNS115 Parkinson’s Phase 2a trial in Q3 2025

Potential NIH funding for JNS108 Alzheimer’s study, with a decision expected in May 2025

Launch of consumer longevity products in Q3 2025

Ongoing business development and licensing discussions globally

Strategic positioning of JOTROL™ for broader indications, including obesity-adjunctive and rare diseases



Importantly, we do not anticipate any impact from recently enacted U.S. tariffs on our clinical-stage prescription product development, including JOTROL™ programs targeting CNS disorders, rare diseases, and longevity medicine. While our upcoming consumer-focused nutraceutical products may experience a very modest cost increase, this is expected to be immaterial and will not affect our launch timeline or pricing strategy.

We are also exploring synergies with metabolic therapeutics, particularly GLP-1-based obesity drugs. Preclinical findings suggest JOTROL’s NLRP3 inhibition may enhance GLP-1 response, creating a potential pathway into a multi-billion-dollar market segment.

In Closing

To our shareholders — thank you for believing in our mission. Going public was not the finish line, but the starting gun for the next stage of value creation. With multiple catalysts on the horizon — including the launch of our first consumer products and the initiation of our Parkinson’s clinical trial — 2025 represents a pivotal year for both revenue generation and scientific progress. As we move forward with clarity of purpose and scientific conviction, we remain focused on delivering results and building long-term value for our shareholders.

Sincerely,

Christer Rosén, Chairman & CEO

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating neuroinflammation, with a current focus on CNS disorders and rare diseases. The Company’s platform product, JOTROL™, is an enhanced orally administered resveratrol formulation designed and intended to deliver therapeutically relevant, safe levels of resveratrol. The Company’s pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorder and includes indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com .

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

JUNS@redchip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.