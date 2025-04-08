Aemetis Biogas Monthly RNG Production Increased by 55% in March

Sales of LCFS credits and D3 RINs completed at the end of Q1

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company focused on low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels, announced today that its production of renewable natural gas (RNG) increased 55% in March compared to February. RNG production from anaerobic dairy digesters increases during periods of warmer weather due to improved temperatures for microbial activity that converts organic material into biomethane and the higher production quantity is expected to continue through the summer.

Aemetis Biogas also completed a sale of LCFS and D3 RINs at the end of Q1. The LCFS credits were generated from RNG dispensed as transportation fuel in Q4 2024 and were booked under the California Air Resource Board (CARB) reporting process at the end of the first quarter this year. The D3 RINs were from production and dispensing of RNG in February 2025.

“Aemetis Biogas uses animal waste feedstock to produce domestic energy which is not directly impacted by import/export tariffs. The significant 55% increase in monthly RNG production in March compared to February is on track with our 2025 production plan and generates proportionally larger LCFS and D3 RIN revenues, as well as Section 45Z sellable tax credits,” stated Eric McAfee, chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “We are now completing construction of digesters that will process waste from four additional dairies that are expected to be operational in the next few months, supporting the sale of another round of investment tax credits and further increasing RNG production and associated revenues.”

Aemetis Biogas is in the final phase of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) pathway approvals for seven dairy digesters by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), which is expected to be received before the end of Q2, which should generate about $6 million per year of increased revenues from LCFS credits at current prices.

CARB is also in the process of finalizing its November 2024 LCFS amendments that are expected to significantly increase the mandated demand for LCFS credits, and CARB just published its final proposed regulations for a fifteen-day comment period last Friday. The higher LCFS credit prices expected to be created by these regulations will further increase Aemetis Biogas LCFS revenue proportionally to the LCFS credit price increase, potentially generating up to 300% more total LCFS revenue per MMBtu of RNG.

Aemetis Biogas continues to grow production and revenues as it builds digesters and biogas pipelines to capture methane from 50 dairies that have signed agreements to supply the Central Dairy Digester Project near Modesto, California. When completed, the Aemetis Biogas Central Dairy Digester Project is expected to generate 1.65 million MMBtu of dairy RNG each year. Since California imports more than 75% of the crude oil used to produce diesel, the Aemetis RNG project is planned to replace the primarily imported diesel consumed by trucks that drive 77 million miles per year with low emission, local RNG biofuel produced from American domestic waste sources.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and renewable fuel company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that replace petroleum products and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel fuel biorefinery in California, renewable hydrogen, and hydroelectric power to produce low carbon intensity renewable jet and diesel fuel. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results in 2025 and future years; statements relating to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis ethanol, biogas, SAF and renewable diesel, and carbon sequestration facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biogas, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

