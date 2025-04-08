Jennifer Hua Brings Deep Transaction Expertise to Monarch Private Capital’s #BestInClass Renewable Energy Team

Seasoned investment professional joins as Manager, Renewable Energy to support high-quality deal execution and process excellence across Monarch’s growing clean energy portfolio.

ATLANTA, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is pleased to welcome Jennifer Hua as Manager, Renewable Energy.

In this role, Hua will be responsible for identifying and executing on renewable energy opportunities that generate solid and de-risked returns for Monarch’s investors. Her focus includes sourcing, negotiating, structuring, and executing complex tax equity and credit transfer transactions across a diverse portfolio of renewable energy assets.

Hua brings a decade of energy sector experience to Monarch. Most recently, she served as Associate Vice President at Foss & Company, where she led due diligence and underwriting for a wide range of projects including solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS), renewable natural gas (RNG), fuel cells, and advanced manufacturing. Prior to that, Hua spent seven years at Williams Companies, where she held various roles, culminating in Business Development within the company’s New Energy Ventures division. Her experience includes behind-the-meter solar and storage development, M&A support, and counterparty risk management.

“Jennifer brings the right mix of experience, leadership, and creativity to help further develop Monarch’s #bestinclass processes,” said Bryan Didier, Partner and Managing Director at Monarch Private Capital. “We are building a team that’s not only highly skilled, but collaborative and forward-thinking—and Jennifer is exactly the kind of leader who will elevate the work we’re doing and help us scale with excellence.”

In addition to her transaction responsibilities, Hua will contribute to the #everbetter of Monarch’s #bestinclass processes, supporting efforts to ensure the highest quality in underwriting, risk analysis, and investor outcomes. As part of the Renewable Energy leadership team, she will collaborate on key initiatives to strengthen internal systems, improve cross-functional coordination, and advance consistency and quality for Monach’s clients across the transaction lifecycle.

“Monarch is doing the kind of work that moves the needle in clean energy, and I’m excited to join a team so committed to excellence and impact,” said Hua. “I look forward to contributing to a strong culture of collaboration and continuous improvement—particularly in how we close transactions, support investor outcomes, and scale through smart, standardized processes.”

Hua holds an MBA from the University of Tulsa and a BBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Oklahoma. She is an active member of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) and the Junior League of Denver. Outside of work, she enjoys travel, skiing, cycling, and yoga.

For more information about Monarch Private Capital, visit www.monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

CONTACT

Jane Rafeedie

Monarch Private Capital

Jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

470-283-8431

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/828d8460-ce11-479a-b849-62ffdd26215b

Jennifer Hua, Manager, Renewable Energy at Monarch Private Capital With a decade of experience in clean energy transactions and development, Jennifer Hua joins Monarch Private Capital to help drive #bestinclass execution and growth across the firm’s renewable energy portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.