ProStar Announces Global Commercial Strategy with Radiodetection to Deliver Precision Utility Mapping

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar® Holdings Inc., (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00) the developers of PointMan®, Precision Mapping Solutions® is pleased to announce a Global Commercial Strategy with Radiodetection, a world leader in utility locating equipment and a subsidiary of SPX Technologies (NYSE: SPXC),. This strategic collaboration combines Radiodetection’s RD82 series locating devices with PointMan to create a powerful and integrated solution for the global critical buried infrastructure industry. To read the original news release from Radiodetection, click here.

A Powerful Approach to Subsurface Infrastructure Mapping

With operations in over 60 countries, Radiodetection is a world leader in the management of critical infrastructure and utilities that provides best in class equipment and solutions to locate underground infrastructure for the construction industry whereas ProStar is a world leader in the development of precision mapping solutions. The Commercial strategy represents a major industry transformation by simplifying, reducing cost, and enhancing the workflow of field operations through high-precision geospatial data collection and mapping with a comprehensive and fully integrated solution.

Through this Commercial strategy, Radiodetection will market ProStar’s cloud and mobile precision mapping solution, PointMan, as the preferred mapping solution for Radiodetection’s extensive line of utility locating equipment including the RD8200SG with integrated RTK (Real-Time Kinetics) on a worldwide basis. Combining Radiodetection’s advanced locate equipment with PointMan delivers a seamless, real-time data collection and mapping solution that captures and visualizes the precise location of underground infrastructure with survey-grade accuracy anywhere in the world.

Combining Radiodetection 8000 series utility locators (including the new RD8200SG with RTK), external GNSS receivers, and PointMan (enhanced by Point One RTK correction services), field crews can now easily build high-precision digital maps of underground infrastructure in real time, significantly reducing the complexity, time, and cost of traditional precision mapping.

“Not knowing where utilities are located is a global issue with growing concern regarding public and environmental safety,” said Tom Turner, Product Management & Marketing Director at Radiodetection. “The combination of Radiodetection’s robust utility locating technology with ProStar’s advanced mapping solution is a major step forward in addressing this issue and aligns perfectly with our mission of enhancing safety protocols, reducing risk and costly damages.”

Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar, commented: “We’re proud to join forces with Radiodetection, whose international presence and reputation for excellence in utility locating technologies complement our PointMan precision mapping solutions. This Commercial strategy will accelerate our global reach and drive adoption across multiple industry sectors on a global basis.”

About Radiodetection

Radiodetection is a leading provider of precision utility locating and test equipment. Its products are widely used across power, water, telecom, construction, and oil and gas industries. Radiodetection’s portfolio includes cable and pipe locators, GPR systems, and more. Operating in over 60 countries, Radiodetection is a subsidiary of SPX Technologies. Learn more at www.radiodetection.com.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies is a supplier of highly engineered products and technologies, holding leadership positions in HVAC, detection and measurement, and engineered solutions markets. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Technologies employs over 4,500 people across 17 countries. For more information, visit www.spx.com.

About ProStar

ProStar® is a world leader in cloud and mobile Precision Mapping Solutions®. Its flagship solution, PointMan®, enables real-time, geospatial data capture for critical infrastructure, improving workflows in industries such as utility, construction, engineering, and asset management. ProStar has developed a robust IP portfolio, including 18 issued patents in the U.S. and Canada, and maintains strategic Commercial strategies with global technology providers and equipment manufacturers. Learn more at www.prostarcorp.com.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Founder

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

970-242-4024

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This publication includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as “forward‐looking statements”, are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s focus and allocation of its resources. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will focus and allocate its resources as currently anticipated.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not focus and allocate its resources as currently anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Read the Full Article a TSXV .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.