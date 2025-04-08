Glimpse Secures $10M to Automate Deduction Management for CPG Brands

Led by 8VC, Glimpse will expand its AI-powered service to help more CPG brands recover revenue lost to incorrect retailer deductions

NEW YORK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glimpse , the first AI-powered, end-to-end deduction management service for CPG brands, has closed an oversubscribed $10 million series A funding round. The round was led by 8VC , with participation from existing investors YCombinator , Origin Ventures , and Informed Ventures , as well as new investor Allison Pickens , the former COO of Gainsight.

Retailer deductions can drain up to 3 percent of a CPG brand's revenue, wiping out 10 to 30 percent of profit margins. For a $10 million brand, that could mean up to $200,000 lost each year to invalid deductions. But for most brands, disputing retail deductions—chargebacks for pricing errors, damaged goods, and other issues—means pulling invoices, cross-referencing spreadsheets, and emailing retailers. While many deductions are disputable, the process of challenging them is often manual and inefficient, requiring significant time and resources, leading to missed deadlines and lost revenue.

“When brands get paid what they’re owed by retailers and distributors, they can put that money back into growing their business,” said Akash Raju, CEO and co-founder of Glimpse. “Since launching in April 2024, we’ve worked with more than 125 brands to recover lost revenue. We’re excited to expand our reach to new retailers, distributors, and categories, bringing the power of automated deduction management to even more CPG brands.”

Glimpse’s AI-powered service automates deduction management, integrating with major distributors like KeHE and UNFI, and retailers like Target, to manage the entire process. Glimpse delivers an average return on investment of four to five times, with some early adopters seeing returns as high as 33 times. The service handles the following deduction-related tasks:

Categorization: AI automatically categorizes deductions, extracting key details like retailers and SKUs, ensuring brands maintain full visibility.



AI automatically categorizes deductions, extracting key details like retailers and SKUs, ensuring brands maintain full visibility. Disputes: Glimpse AI agents and in-house experts manage disputes end-to-end, leveraging internal data and strategic analysis to build strong cases for revenue recovery.



Glimpse AI agents and in-house experts manage disputes end-to-end, leveraging internal data and strategic analysis to build strong cases for revenue recovery. Accounting: Integration with QuickBooks Online and NetSuite simplifies reconciliation by mapping deductions to a brand’s chart of accounts.



“Deduction management is an expensive, complex, and often overlooked problem in the CPG world. Glimpse has built a solution that makes it simple, scalable, and smart, freeing up cashflow for brands squeezed by thin margins,” said Jack Moshkovich, Partner at 8VC. “That’s exactly the kind of mission we back at 8VC: bold founders who see what others don’t and fix what’s broken.”

Glimpse’s approach to recovering deductions is already delivering real results. For immi , a high-protein, plant-based ramen company, deduction management was draining time and money. In just a few months with Glimpse, immi recovered $23,600 in lost revenue, including $10,200 from a single freight charge dispute. With Glimpse managing the process, immi has been able to redirect time and resources toward growth and product innovation.

Glimpse will use the funding to hire engineers and tech talent to work in person at its headquarters in New York City and extend its deduction management services to Walmart, Amazon, and new CPG verticals.

About Glimpse

Glimpse is the first AI-powered, end-to-end deduction management service helping CPG brands recover lost revenue and cut manual work. By using AI to automate deduction tracking, dispute resolution, and reconciliation, Glimpse saves CPG brands hours each week while improving cash flow. Glimpse was founded in 2024 by Akash Raju, Anuj Mehta, and Kushal Negi, and is backed by leading investment firms and executives at YCombinator, 8VC, Origin Ventures, and more. For more information, visit TryGlimpse.com .

