LightSolver Appoints Former HSBC CEO Colin Bell to Advisory Board

Bell to Support Laser Computing Innovator with Financial Industry Market Strategy

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightSolver , inventor of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced the appointment of financial and banking expert Colin Bell to its Advisory Board. Bell will assist LightSolver with its go-to-market strategy for the financial industry and global enterprise market.

Colin Bell is a Non-Executive Director of Serendipity Capital. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe and as Executive Director of HSBC Bank plc. Bell has deep experience in the banking and financial industry, having also served as the Group Chief Compliance Officer and Group Head of Financial Crime Risk at HSBC Group and Head of Compliance and Operational Risk Control at UBS. Additionally, Bell has held appointments with the UK Ministry of Defence and NATO.

LightSolver has developed an all-optical Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) that leverages laser interactions to compute large and complex problems faster and more efficiently than the most advanced classical HPC systems. The LPU processes at the speed of light and is ideally suited for computations that require massive numbers of iterations, such as combinatorial optimization problems encountered in transport scheduling, production and supply chain optimization, or trading and portfolio optimization, as well as physical simulations for computer-aided engineering (CAE) and scientific computations.

“The potential of LightSolver's all-optical technology to solve complex, compute-intensive challenges is remarkable and can open up new opportunities in the financial sector,” said Bell. “The outcomes of many challenges across risk management, investment and trading could be enhanced by this advanced computing method. I look forward to working with LightSolver to shape its offering and provide impactful solutions for financial institutes and beyond.”

LightSolver recently announced a partnership with engineering software simulation provider Ansys focused on accelerating simulations for automotive, aerospace, and other industries. It also received a € 12.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to advance its all-optical supercomputer.

“Colin Bell brings invaluable business insight and a deep network across the financial and enterprise sectors,” said LightSolver CEO and co-founder Ruti Ben-Shlomi, Ph.D. “His experience leading major institutions will be a key asset as we scale LightSolver’s commercial efforts and position our laser-based computing platform for real-world adoption. We’re excited to work with him to accelerate our growth and bring transformative computing power to the industries that need it most.”

About LightSolver

LightSolver is developing an all-optical supercomputer capable of solving complex and large computational problems at the speed of light. Utilizing the interference patterns of lasers, the Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) can tackle challenges that were previously constrained by the limits of electronics, while fitting into a rack unit and operating at room temperature. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. More than 2/3 of the team are physics, math and computer science PhDs. LightSolver has secured investment from TAL Ventures, Entree Capital, IBI Tech Fund, Angular Ventures, Maverick, and Artofin. The company has also received a €12.5M grant from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to advance its all-optical supercomputer. Connect with LightSolver @LightSolverCo on X and on LinkedIn . For more information, visit lightsolver.com or email info@lightsolver.com .

