Melissa Celebrates 40th Anniversary as the Address Expert

2025 catalog features integrations, tools, and services, enhancing customer address data quality for businesses worldwide

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating an industry milestone, Melissa today announced its 40th anniversary as the Address Expert. The company is a global leader in data quality and address management solutions, and now marks four decades of innovation and market leadership in data quality, identity verification, and customer address management.

Established in 1985 by Ray Melissa, the company started with a simple ZIP Code data offering aimed at improving address accuracy for mailers. Today, Melissa has grown into a global powerhouse, serving over 10,000 businesses worldwide with a robust suite of solutions that enhance address, email, phone, and identity verification. Melissa’s newly released catalog features a spectrum of integrations, tools, and services supporting customer data quality across key international arenas such as fintech and financial services, healthcare, public sector services, and online commerce.

“For Melissa, 2025 is an incredibly special year,” said company founder Ray Melissa. “It’s gratifying to reflect on our journey—from a small data provider to an industry leader shaping the future of data quality and verification. Operating at the crossroads of customer data, global business operations, and emerging AI-driven platforms, we take pride in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of clean, standardized data in an increasingly connected world."

Melissa has long focused on global growth, building partnerships that serve a worldwide enterprise customer base and support data professionals from developers to database managers to data end-users. In 2024 alone, the company introduced new integrations with FedRAMP®, Shopify, Microsoft AppSource, and Google Workspace, reinforcing its presence in cloud-based data services. Additionally, Melissa expanded its international footprint by opening new offices in Mexico and Brazil, further solidifying its role as a trusted partner across five continents.

Beyond geographic expansion, Melissa has remained at the forefront of technological advancements in data quality. The company recently launched its Melissa Alert Service, a cutting-edge solution designed for continuous data monitoring and automated cleansing. Melissa’s success has also been built on strong collaborations with key postal agencies, technology providers, and recognized authoritative data sources. The company maintains USPS® CASS™, PAVE™, NCOALink® Service, and Canada Post SERP® certifications, ensuring its data solutions meet the highest postal standards worldwide. Melissa is also partnered with ESRI, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, with data integrations that support retailers with optimized address data for smarter ecommerce. Partnerships with Salesforce, Talend, Stripe, Snowflake, and other major platforms continue to enable seamless integrations for enterprise clients.

"Our partnerships have been instrumental in driving Melissa’s reach,” added Melissa. “By working alongside leading global organizations and authoritative data sources, we ensure that businesses have access to the most accurate, up-to-date, and compliant data solutions available. We don’t plan on slowing down and can see a bright future for continued pioneering of smart, sharp data tools to empower business.”

Click here to download Melissa’s 2025 Data Quality and Enrichment Catalog; to connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across five continents. Melissa’s suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa’s 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

