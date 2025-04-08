VR Resources Identifies Geochemical Trends from New Data on Copper-Gold Veins at Silverback Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF), the "Company", or “VR”, is pleased to announce new data, and results of a comprehensive geochemical study, at its 100%-owned Silverback Project (or “Silverback”) in Northwest Ontario, based on core samples from the two scout drill programs across three key target areas known as West Dyke (WD), Central Zone (CZ) and North Arm (NA).

The new data reveal clear vectors along a dominant northeasterly structural corridor that correlates with anomalous gold zones, and highlight numerous, high-priority and untested zones for follow-up exploration.



Methods

Analysis of base metals and trace elements in epizonal, intrusion-associated mineral systems help to vector along, and map, gold pathways across the project area. By normalizing vector element concentrations such as arsenic (As), antimony (Sb), bismuth (Bi), molybdenum (Mo) and tungsten (W) against titanium (Ti), a stable reference element unaffected by hydrothermal alteration, the analysis eliminates background noise from Silverback’s mixed mafic-felsic volcanic and porphyry intrusive rocks, revealing important trends. These relationships and trends can then be used to plan property-scale till sampling.

Key geochemical indicators include:

Up to 0.34% copper and 2.6 g/t silver were observed alongside 65 ppb gold in a quartz-sulfide vein at the NA target ( Photo 1 ), located 1.5 km from the main surface showing in the center of the property, on the same structural trend.

), located 1.5 km from the main surface showing in the center of the property, on the same structural trend. Each drill target has elevated arsenic over antimony ( As/Sb ) and anomalous gold on the strongest shear zones, indicating the northeast structures are localizing and concentrating the gold-bearing fluids ( Figure 1 ).

) and anomalous gold on the strongest shear zones, indicating the northeast structures are localizing and concentrating the gold-bearing fluids ( ). Tungsten over molybdenum (W/Mo) ratios increase considerably toward the southwest, which is a strong vector for cooler, gold-bearing fluids around the WD target in the southwest part of the property where the highest gold values found in drilling to date are in Hole 2 (Figure 2).





Photo 1. Copper, silver and gold mineralization in quartz veining from Hole 8 located at the 6-channel EM anomaly from a 1980’s OGS survey that is coincident with a DIGHEM conductivity anomaly from VR’s 2023 survey (Figure 1). The pyrite-chalcopyrite quartz vein carries 0.34% copper, 2.6 gpt silver and 65 ppb gold, with similar mineralization styles and metal ratios as the main surface showing located approximately 1.5 km along structural trend to the southwest.

Drill holes and sample coverage across the target areas are widely spaced, leaving considerable room for discovery of a new mineral system. In addition to the gold-bearing trend already identified, numerous untested DIGHEM conductors and shallow IP anomalies occur along the northeast-trending structural corridors which are interpreted to be key controls on fluid flow and mineralization.

“These geochemical vectors don’t just confirm what we’ve seen in drilling, they show us where to go next as we explore along the 3km structural corridor at Silverback,” commented Justin Daley, CEO of VR Resources. “The systematic increase in W/Mo ratios toward the southwest supports the higher gold values intersected in Hole 002 at West Dyke being deposited in aligns a lower temperature fluid system, and our new DCIP data shows us exactly where to drill next to follow up on the gold discovered in an altered porphyry unit in Hole 002. At the same time, elevated As/Sb ratios within each target area drilled in February highlight northeast-trending structural pathways for gold-bearing fluids moving across the entire property.

Together, these geochemical trends help us to understand both the broader scale of the system, and provide a clear picture for copper, silver and gold mineralization and their relationship to conductive and chargeable targets along structures, which will guide follow-up drilling, augmented by property-scale till sampling.”

Figure 1. Plan map with locations for all drillholes completed to date, and titanium-normalized tungsten-molybdenum ratios. W/Mo is inferred to show regional-scale direction of fluid flow and cooling, and helps to vector within the broader mineralizing environment. The basemap shows 16mV/V chargeability isoshells in red from the recent 3D-array DCIP survey at Silverback. Also shown are the magnetic outlines of the large, mafic-ultramafic dykes and intrusions with nickel mineralization which span the entire property.

Next Steps

To refine the understanding of the mineralizing system at Silverback and build upon the structural and geochemical vectors now in hand from the recent drilling, work planned for the upcoming field season will focus on cost-effective trenching and till sampling, where suitable. Starting with recently drilled targets, and expanding to broader areas of interest, additional geochemical work is anticipated to further test vectoring relationships identified from drill core. These evolving datasets will contribute to the ongoing prioritization of targets along the broader mineralized trend for follow-up drilling. Particular attention will be given to untested geophysical DIGHEM conductors and DCIP chargeability anomalies, and structural intersections.

Figure 2. Plan map with locations for all drillholes completed to date, and titanium-normalized arsenic-antimony ratios. As/Sb is inferred to show local-scale fluid conduits where gold may have concentrated, and thus and helps to vector within the broader mineralizing environment. The basemap shows 16mV/V chargeability isoshells in red from the recent 3D-array DCIP survey at Silverback. Also shown are the magnetic outlines of the large, mafic-ultramafic dykes and intrusions with nickel mineralization which span the entire property.

Technical Information

Surface grab samples and drill core samples were submitted for geochemical analysis to the AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Drill core was logged, cut and sampled at the Holbik Exploration warehouse in Upsala, Ontario, with sample preparation completed by AGAT in Thunder Bay, alongside gold and PGE determination by atomic absorption assay. ICP-MS analyses for base metals, whole rock, and trace elements is performed at AGAT’s laboratory in Calgary, AB. Analytical results are subject to industry-standard and NI 43-101 compliant QAQC sample procedures, including the systematic insertion of sample duplicates, blanks and certified reference material (CRM) done both externally and internally at the laboratory by AGAT, as described by AGAT.

Technical information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. The content of this news release has been reviewed on behalf of the Company by Justin Daley, MSc, PGeo, President & CEO at VR, and a non-independent Qualified Person who oversees and/or participates in all aspects of the Company’s mineral exploration projects.

About the Silverback Project

The project consists of 86 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering 4,760 hectares. The project is located on Federal Crown Land, with mineral rights administered by the Ontario Ministry of Mines. There is a 2% net smelter royalty on the claims. There are no annual payments, but the Ministry requires certain annual exploration expenditures and reporting (i.e. mineral assessment reports) in order to maintain a mineral claim in good standing. Silverback falls within the Lac de Mille Lac First Nation traditional territories.

About VR Resources Ltd.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCQB: VRRCF). VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada. VR applies modern exploration technologies, in-house experience, and expertise in greenfields exploration to large-footprint systems in underexplored areas/districts. The foundation of VR is the proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A. The Company is financed for its mineral exploration and corporate obligations. VR owns its projects outright and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

