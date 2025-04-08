Clearmind Medicine Announces the Publication of International Patent Application for Next-Gen Psychedelic Compounds to Treat Mental Health Disorders

Vancouver, Canada, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. (Nasdaq: CMND), (FSE: CWY0) (“Clearmind” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve major under-treated health problems, announced today the publication of an international patent application in collaboration with Yissum Research Development Company of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (“Yissum”). The patent application covers innovative psychedelic-based compounds designed for the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, CEO of Clearmind, commented, “The publication highlights the potential of our collaboration with Yissum in our mission to transform mental health treatment through next-generation psychedelic-based therapeutics. Our collaboration with Yissum has yielded highly innovative compounds that go beyond the limitations of classical psychedelics. These new 3.0 compounds reflect our ongoing efforts to advancing safe, effective and scalable solutions for some of the most challenging and under-treated mental health and addiction disorders.”

The patent is part of Clearmind’s exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Yissum to develop, research, manufacture, market and commercialize products derived from a patent-pending synthesis of psychedelic compounds, enriching the company’s innovative portfolio in addiction and mental health treatments.

About Clearmind Medicine Inc.

Clearmind is a clinical-stage psychedelic pharmaceutical biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and underserved health problems, including alcohol use disorder. Its primary objective is to research and develop psychedelic-based compounds and attempt to commercialize them as regulated medicines, foods or supplements.

The Company’s intellectual portfolio currently consists of nineteen patent families including 31 granted patents. The Company intends to seek additional patents for its compounds whenever warranted and will remain opportunistic regarding the acquisition of additional intellectual property to build its portfolio.

Shares of Clearmind are listed for trading on Nasdaq under the symbol "CMND" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWY0.”

