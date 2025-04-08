Real World Assets (RWA Inc.) Appoints Stephen Schueler to Board of Directors





COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real World Assets (RWA Inc.), a leader in the tokenization of real-world assets, is excited to announce the appointment of Stephen Schueler to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Schueler is a seasoned executive with a history of driving growth and innovation in global companies.

Stephen Schueler brings unmatched experience from some of the most powerful companies in the world. At Microsoft, he served as Corporate Vice President of Global Retail Sales & Marketing, contributing to the company’s global growth across its $200B+ annual revenue operations.

Prior to Microsoft, Stephen spent over 20 years at Procter & Gamble, where he rose to become Senior Vice President, Head of Global Retail Operations. There, he led large-scale commercial strategy and operations across international markets.

He later served as Chief Commercial Officer at A.P. Moller–Maersk, the world’s largest shipping and logistics company, overseeing 374 offices in 114 countries and managing revenues exceeding $30B. Currently, Stephen is Chairman of Eagle AI, Inerfuel, and Board Advisor to LumeNXT and Vikand.

“Bringing Stephen onto our board is a major moment for RWA Inc.,” said Kevin Yunai, CEO and founder. “He’s led billion-dollar divisions at the world’s most influential companies. His operational insight and global network are invaluable as we scale our platform to capture part of the $16T asset tokenization market.”

Stephen joins RWA Inc. at a key moment. With listings on major exchanges (KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC…), and over 50 strategic partners, RWA Inc. is positioned as a category leader in Web3 infrastructure for real-world assets.

“Real World Assets (RWA Inc.) is a leader in the industry building tokenization supported by assets” said Schueler. “The team, technology, and the vision are thought leaders building credibility and transparency which is supporting RWA’s global expansion.”

About RWA Inc

RWA Inc offers end-to-end real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through a cutting-edge multi-asset platform that includes tokenization as-a service, a launchpad, and a marketplace. With a short-term focus on startup utility tokens for our go-to-market strategy, our primary emphasis is on strategically expanding into startup equity tokens, real estate, collectibles, and other asset classes via registered security tokens. As an innovator in the RWA niche, we help tech startups and established companies successfully launch utility and security compliant tokens and thrive in the Web3 market. Our approach addresses the need for extensive tokenization support for Web2 startups, fostering their dynamic growth potential. Our versatile solution aims to unlock opportunities across diverse asset classes, enhance liquidity, broaden market reach, support business development, and unlock asset value, effectively meeting market demands.

RWA Inc Links - X | Telegram | TG Announcements | LinkedIn | Medium | Website

Contact:

Mike Storm

Mike@rwa.inc

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by RWA Inc. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7526472e-e636-4cf4-988f-ff9d54ef6704

Real World Assets (RWA Inc.) Real World Assets (RWA Inc.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.