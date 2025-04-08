Forsys Reports Positive Ore Sorting Testwork at Norasa

TORONTO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”)

Forsys is pleased to report on ore-sorting testwork at its Norasa Uranium project (“Norasa”1).

Highlights

Exploratory ore sorting evaluations show that ore sorting is possible for Valencia ore to increase uranium grade and reduce acid consumption during processing.

Next phase testwork has commenced for proof of concept for XRF and XRT technologies.

Ore sorting is a process stage for separation and upgrading of run of mine ore based on its grade, composition and physical properties. Key benefits include delivering an upgraded material stream to the processing plant by rejecting waste and problematic lithologies, thereby enhancing processing efficiency and reducing operating costs. Improvements in metal recovery may also be achieved.



Results from ore sorting trials done so far on Valencia samples indicate:

Gamma sorting amenability work showed that uranium concentration is well correlated with sorting sensor detection peaks.

XRF amenability testing demonstrated a strong calibration accuracy with uranium grades, suggesting that uranium upgrading is achievable with a decrease in mass pull.

Given the positive outcome, a decision was made to conduct further confirmatory testwork, which is currently in progress and for which results are expected before end of Q2 2025.

This work includes:

Detailed XRF testing with machine learning and fine calibration and scanning of variability samples over approximately 440m of drill core from the Valencia deposit.

Scouting XRT ore sorting amenability testing on variability samples from Valencia deposit.

The results will be used to determine the ongoing testwork and technology appraisal, including economic evaluation.

Qualified Persons Statement for Metallurgy

Mr Aveshan Naidoo is a Specialist Engineer: Hydromet and Economics, for DRA South Africa Projects (Pty) Ltd of Building 33, Woodlands Office Park, 20 Woodlands Drive, Woodlands, Sandton, 2080. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Witwatersrand. He is a registered Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Registration No. 20130523). Mr Naidoo has been practising his profession continuously since 2008 and has 16 years of experience across a range of African projects. He is familiar with NI 43-101 and, by reason of his education, experience, and professional registrations, he fulfils the requirements of an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

Forward Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Forsys Metals Corp disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

1 The Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa“) is wholly owned by the Company’s 100% subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. (“Valencia Uranium”) and comprises the Valencia uranium deposits (held under ML-149) ("Valencia”) and the Namibplaas uranium deposit (under EPL-3638) (“Namibplaas”), located in the Erongo region of Namibia.

