Global Diabetes Devices Market Set for Strong Growth Driven by Rising Diabetes Cases and Government Support

The rising prevalence of diabetes which is linked to sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and an aging population is further propelling the market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Diabetes Devices market size is expected to grow from USD 31.5 billion by the end of 2024 to USD 63.0 billion by 2033, registering a revenue CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period. An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Diabetes Devices market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Diabetes Devices. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

The global diabetes devices market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by increasing diabetes prevalence, supportive government policies, and growing awareness about the disease. With over 500 million people living with diabetes globally, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (June 2023), the need for advanced tools to manage this chronic condition is higher than ever.

Type 2 diabetes, in particular, is on the rise due to poor dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and an aging global population. As noted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (October 2023), if current trends continue, more than half the global population could be overweight or obese by 2035—factors that are closely tied to the rise in diabetes.

To manage the growing burden of the disease, patients and healthcare providers are increasingly relying on devices such as glucose meters, insulin pumps, and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). These tools help individuals monitor their blood sugar levels in real-time, manage insulin delivery, and improve overall treatment outcomes. The increasing demand for these devices is a major driver of market growth.

Government Initiatives Supporting Market Expansion

Governments worldwide are playing a key role in advancing diabetes care. Through national health strategies, they are funding awareness campaigns, supporting early screening efforts, and improving access to essential medical devices. For instance, Arab Health 2024, supported by various UAE health authorities, hosted multiple conferences focused on diabetes care. These initiatives demonstrate a clear commitment to addressing the disease and promoting the use of advanced management tools.

By creating favorable healthcare policies and financial support systems, governments are making it easier for patients to access diabetes care. This is leading to wider adoption of diabetes management devices in both hospitals and home settings.

Technology Advancements Making Management Easier

New innovations are also propelling the diabetes devices market forward. Devices that integrate with smartphones, wearable insulin pumps, and non-invasive glucose monitors are making it more convenient for patients to manage their condition. These technologies not only enhance accuracy but also help patients receive more personalized care. The focus on improving quality of life is leading to increased usage among patients and healthcare providers alike.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Medtronic plc

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La-Ltd.

Bayer AG

Lifescan, Inc.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Dexcom Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed Holdings

Companion Medical

Sanofi

Valeritas Holding Inc.

Challenges in Accessibility Due to High Costs

Despite the strong growth outlook, the market faces challenges—chief among them being the high cost of advanced diabetes devices. Products like CGMs and insulin pumps can be expensive, both upfront and in terms of maintenance. This makes them less accessible for individuals in low-income regions or without adequate insurance coverage. The affordability gap remains a major restraint on the market’s growth potential.

Hospitals Lead Usage, but Homecare Rising Fast

In terms of end-use, hospitals currently dominate the diabetes devices market due to their role in diagnosis and advanced care. They are equipped with the latest technologies and staffed by specialists, making them a central point for diabetes management. However, homecare is quickly gaining ground as the fastest-growing segment. With more patients preferring to manage their condition at home, supported by user-friendly devices and real-time monitoring capabilities, home-based care is becoming a popular and practical solution.

Outlook

With diabetes continuing to impact millions worldwide, and both public and private sectors working to improve disease management, the global diabetes devices market is expected to maintain strong momentum. Ongoing innovation, improved access to healthcare, and rising public awareness will be key to ensuring sustained growth in the years to come.

Global Diabetes Devices Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

BGM Devices

Self-Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Meters

Testing Strips

Lancets

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

Sensors

Transmitters

Receiver

Insulin Delivery Devices

Pumps

Pens

Syringes

Jet Injectors

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/Centers

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

