Dental Cement Market Set for Strong Growth, Driven by Rising Dental Issues & Advancements in Restorative Dentistry

This high incidence of dental problems results in a tremendous increase in the demand for restorative dental treatments, including the use of dental cement

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Cement Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.5 billion in 2024 to USD 2.5 billion in 2033 at a CAGR of 6.00%. The latest report, titled ‘Global Dental Cement Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Dental Cement market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Dental Cement market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Dental Cement industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Dental Cement industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global dental cement market is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years, fueled by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dental procedures, and continuous advancements in dental treatment techniques.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half of adults over the age of 30 suffer from gum disease, while over 90% of adults between 20 and 64 have experienced tooth decay. Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that oral diseases affect around 3.5 billion people. This rising burden of dental conditions has created a significant demand for restorative treatments such as crowns, bridges, and fillings—procedures where dental cement plays a key role.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Dental Cement industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

3M

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

SHOFU Dental GmbH

BISCO, Inc.

SDI Limited

DMG America LLC

FGM Dental Group

MEDENTAL INTERNATIONAL

The growing awareness of preventive dental care and the increasing number of visits to dental clinics are also contributing to the market's growth. People are now opting for dental treatments earlier and more frequently, with a growing interest in cosmetic procedures like veneers and tooth whitening. These procedures often require dental cement for the bonding of materials to teeth.

Manufacturers are responding by improving dental cement materials with better adhesion, durability, and appearance. Innovations such as glass ionomer cements that release fluoride and resin-based cements with stronger bonds and natural-looking finishes are helping drive this market forward. These materials are widely used in pediatric and cosmetic dentistry due to their preventive and aesthetic benefits.

A key driver for the market is the increasing elderly population. The United Nations projects that the global population aged 60 and older will double from 1 billion in 2020 to 2.1 billion by 2050. Age-related dental problems, including tooth loss, are leading to higher demand for dentures, implants, and other restorative solutions—many of which rely on dental cement.

Prosthodontic procedures, such as implant-supported crowns and bridges, are becoming more common among older adults seeking to improve their quality of life. According to the American Dental Association, around 3 million dental implants are placed each year in the U.S. alone, a number expected to rise as more people turn to permanent dental solutions.

However, the market also faces challenges. The high cost of advanced dental cements, such as resin-based and glass ionomer options, may limit their use in low-income regions. Access to quality dental care remains uneven, especially in developing countries where affordability and availability are key concerns. This cost barrier can discourage patients from opting for premium treatments, limiting market growth.

To address this, companies are encouraged to invest in cost-effective solutions that do not compromise quality. Improving logistics and supply chains to reach underserved regions is also vital for the market's expansion.

In terms of product segments, resin-based cement held the largest market share in 2024, favored for its strong bond, durability, and ability to blend naturally with teeth. These cements are especially popular in North America and Europe, where cosmetic dental procedures are in high demand.

Glass ionomer cement is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. Known for releasing fluoride and being safe for use in children, it is widely used in general and pediatric dentistry for fillings and base applications. Its growing popularity reflects the increasing focus on preventive care and long-term oral health solutions.

Segmentation

By Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Zinc-oxide eugenol

Polycarboxylate

Zinc phosphate

Glass ionomer

Resin-based

Others

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Permanent

Temporary

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Pulpal Protection

Luting

Restorations

Surgical Dressing

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

