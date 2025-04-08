Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market Surges with Strong Growth in Semiconductors & Solar Energy Applications

Emergen Research Logo

The rapid growth in microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing is a key driver for the CVD equipment market

The CVD equipment market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 23.1 billion in 2024 to USD 52.3 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 9.50%.

The global Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) equipment market is experiencing strong growth, fueled by rising demand in the semiconductor, electronics, and renewable energy industries. According to recent market analysis, the adoption of CVD technology surged significantly in 2023, driven by increased need for high-precision manufacturing processes.

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported a 20% rise in the use of CVD systems last year, as chipmakers adopted more advanced equipment to meet the demands of next-generation logic and memory chips. In a key industry move, Applied Materials launched a new CVD system in September 2024 aimed at improving performance in advanced logic chip fabrication. The technology enables highly uniform thin-film coatings, which are essential for the latest semiconductor designs.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Applied Materials, Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

ASM International

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Kokusai Electric Corporation

Oxford Instruments plc

Plasma-Therm LLC

CVD Equipment Corporation

Collaborations are playing an important role in shaping market trends. In June 2024, Tokyo Electron announced a partnership with a leading materials supplier to develop new deposition materials for 3D NAND memory devices, a sign of how innovation and integration are becoming essential for progress in this space.

CVD technology is also gaining ground in the renewable energy sector. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), CVD systems played a key role in enhancing solar cell performance in 2023. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported a 25% increase in solar installations globally last year, with many high-efficiency photovoltaic cells produced using CVD-based methods. Companies like Hanwha Q CELLS are now leveraging CVD technology to create solar panels with improved energy output, supporting the global push toward cleaner energy sources.

As countries invest in cleaner energy and chipmakers move toward smaller, more powerful devices, the need for advanced manufacturing tools like CVD continues to grow. Technologies such as FinFET and 3D NAND, along with the shift to 5nm chip nodes and beyond, all require precise material deposition—an area where CVD equipment excels.

However, the market faces challenges. Maintaining and calibrating CVD systems remains a complex task due to their intricate design and the high-temperature, chemical-rich environments in which they operate. A report from the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials International (SEMI) revealed that maintenance issues contribute to around 30% of system downtime. Additionally, a shortage of skilled workers, particularly in developing countries, is making it harder for companies to keep systems running efficiently. A 2023 survey by the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) showed that over 40% of global manufacturing facilities struggle to find qualified technical staff for CVD maintenance.

These challenges are particularly difficult for smaller businesses, which often lack the resources to invest in the expertise and tools needed to manage advanced CVD systems effectively.

Looking at market segments, CVD equipment led the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 45% of total share, according to SEMI. This was largely driven by its critical role in semiconductor manufacturing and solar panel production. Key manufacturers are now incorporating AI and IoT technologies into CVD systems to boost performance and reduce maintenance needs.

Meanwhile, CVD materials are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming years. This growth is linked to the increasing demand for advanced materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, which are essential for modern electronics and energy devices. The push for more efficient and durable solar panels is also supporting the expansion of CVD materials.

With its growing role across multiple industries and continued innovation from key players, the CVD equipment market is well-positioned for sustained growth. As manufacturers and energy companies seek higher efficiency and performance, CVD technology will remain a vital part of the global shift toward smarter and cleaner production solutions.

Global CVD equipment Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

By Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

CVD Equipment

CVD Materials

CVD Services

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Semiconductor & Microelectronics

Data Storage

Solar Products

Cutting Tools

Medical Equipment

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us.

