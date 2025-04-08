Yachting: UBS confirms its role as strategic partner of the Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco and UBS renew a partnership that goes far beyond simple sponsorship. It is a strategic alliance that has its roots in over thirty years of shared history and that today is projected with renewed strength towards the future of yachting, innovation, and sustainability. The new agreement, signed by Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM Managing Director and General Secretary, and Alejandro Velez, Country Head UBS Monaco, Spain and Portugal, confirms UBS as the exclusive wealth management partner of the Yacht Club. This choice comes as no surprise, considering the central role the Swiss bank has played in supporting the club's development over the decades, from promoting competitive sailing to the creation of pioneering projects in marine sustainability.

Since the 1990s, when Credit Suisse – now part of the UBS group – supported the Primo Cup-Trophée Credit Suisse, the partnership has evolved into a solid and comprehensive relationship. It hasn't been limited to regattas: in 2000, with the return of the America's Cup to Europe, the bond strengthened, marking a shared commitment to the promotion of elite sailing. Soon after, the YCM Awards – Trophée UBS were created, recognizing the most deserving sailing members, further demonstrating the desire to invest in a high-level sporting ecosystem. But it is especially in recent years that the collaboration has taken on an international scope and a strong innovative character. UBS has consistently supported events such as the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, a unique laboratory for clean propulsion technologies, and contributed to the creation of the SEA Index, a tool that measures the CO2 emissions of yachts, guiding owners and builders towards more sustainable yachting. Alongside these initiatives, the commitment extends to enhancing the maritime heritage through events like Monaco Classic Week, which celebrates the timeless elegance of historic boats.

Under the presidency of HSH Prince Albert II, the Yacht Club de Monaco is not just a private club for its 2,500 members: it is also an institutional player, engaged in the international promotion of the Principality and in building an advanced vision of the yachting world. A mission that finds a natural ally in UBS, capable of combining global financial expertise with sensitivity towards innovation and the environment. “This collaboration demonstrates our shared desire to continually raising standards of excellence in the yachting world” said d’Alessandri. Velez shares the same view, emphasizing the pride of continuing to be part of YCM’s history, with the ambition to open new shared development perspectives.

Present in over 56 countries and with over USD 5 trillion in assets under management, UBS strengthens its key role in the Principality's strategy and in the vision of 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting.' A vision where passion for the sea, environmental responsibility, and vision converge on a common course.

