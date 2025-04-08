Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The attack surface for industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices is relatively broad, thus requiring extensive cybersecurity

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research's latest market research report, titled Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market, provides estimated market size and shares, latest industry trends, global market growth rates, key drivers and opportunities, constraints, product segmentation, and major market players. Cost structure, market size, competitive landscape, product portfolio and specifications, and company profiles are also included. This report serves as a fair prototype of the Industrial Cybersecurity industry, offering an in-depth study of the global Industrial Cybersecurity market. It covers various industry aspects with a particular focus on market scope and application areas. The report identifies fundamental business strategies adopted by industry experts and provides an insightful study of the value chains and distribution channels of the global market. The report authors have analyzed current industry trends, growth potential, market overview, and limitations.

The industrial cybersecurity market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 85.1 billion in 2024 to USD 205.7 billion in 2033, at a CAGR of 10.30%. during the forecast period, reaching USD 37.86 billion by 2031. This growth is fueled by the increasing frequency of cyberattacks targeting industrial control systems (ICS), the rapid adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, and the growing need to secure critical infrastructure in sectors such as energy, manufacturing, and transportation. Industrial cybersecurity solutions, including network security, endpoint protection, and cloud security, are vital for safeguarding operational technology (OT) environments from threats like ransomware, malware, and phishing. The rising integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and cloud-based systems in industrial operations further drives demand for advanced cybersecurity measures.

According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), cyberattacks on critical infrastructure rose by 28% in 2024 compared to the previous year, underscoring the urgent need for robust cybersecurity solutions. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) also reported that over 60% of industrial firms in North America adopted IoT-enabled devices by 2024, amplifying vulnerabilities and boosting the demand for cybersecurity. Additionally, regulatory mandates, such as the European Union’s NIS2 Directive, are pushing organizations to enhance their cybersecurity frameworks, further propelling market growth.

Market Drivers and Growth Factors

The surge in digital transformation initiatives, including the adoption of smart factories and connected devices, is a major driver for the Industrial Cybersecurity market. These solutions are critical for protecting sensitive industrial data, ensuring operational continuity, and complying with stringent regulations. The increasing sophistication of cyber threats targeting industrial systems, coupled with the growing reliance on cloud-based ICS-as-a-service, accelerates market expansion. Government investments in securing critical infrastructure, such as the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocating $1 billion for cybersecurity in 2024, also contribute significantly to market growth.

Challenges in the Industrial Cybersecurity Market

Despite its strong growth, the market faces challenges such as a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, which limits the ability to design and implement advanced solutions. High costs associated with deploying cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), pose adoption barriers. Additionally, the complexity of securing legacy OT systems, which often lack modern security features, and the evolving nature of cyber threats create ongoing challenges for industry players.

Market Segmentation Insights

The market is segmented based on component, security type, end-user, and region.

Component: Solutions, including firewalls, SCADA encryption, and antivirus software, dominate the market due to their critical role in protecting industrial systems. Services, such as consulting and penetration testing, are expected to grow rapidly as companies seek expert guidance to bolster defenses.

Security Type: Network security leads the market, driven by the need to secure interconnected industrial networks. Cloud security is anticipated to see the fastest growth due to the rising adoption of cloud-based industrial applications.

End-User: The energy and utilities sector holds the largest share, given its status as critical infrastructure and frequent targeting by cyberattacks. Manufacturing is projected to grow significantly due to the proliferation of smart factories and IoT integration.

Technology: The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in threat detection and response is an emerging trend shaping the market.

The global Industrial Cybersecurity market is poised for substantial growth, supported by rising cyber threats and technological advancements. However, addressing workforce shortages and cost barriers will be essential to sustaining this expansion. With increasing investments in critical infrastructure protection and R&D, the demand for innovative cybersecurity solutions is expected to rise steadily.

Competitive Terrain

The global Industrial Cybersecurity industry is moderately consolidated, with key players operating across international and local markets. These companies dominate due to their technological expertise, extensive product portfolios, and strong regional presence.

Some major companies included in the Industrial Cybersecurity market report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Broadcom Inc.

Splunk Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

The report covers key aspects of the market, including standards, regulations, and policy changes implemented by governments for the coming years. It includes thorough research using advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to identify growth trends and patterns. Factors influencing market growth, current trends, opportunities, constraints, and the competitive landscape are discussed in detail.

Market Segmentation

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Industrial Cybersecurity market based on component, security type, end-user, and region:

