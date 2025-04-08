Titan Appoints Kevin Hart as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Mining Corporation (TSX: TI, OTCQB: TIMCF) (“Titan” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Hart as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Kevin Hart is an executive with over two decades of experience in mineral exploration, development, construction and operations, with a focus on both base and precious metals. A Chartered Professional Accountant, he has held senior leadership roles in finance, administration and governance for publicly traded companies listed in both Canada and the United States.

Most recently, Kevin served as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary for Inca One Gold Corp., where he oversaw gold processing operations in Southern Peru. Prior to that, he was the Corporate Controller at Asanko Gold Inc., where he played a key role in the successful development and construction of the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa. Earlier in his career, Kevin worked with several companies under the Hunter Dickinson group, including Farallon Mining, which developed and built the G9 Mine in Mexico and was sold to Nyrstar in 2011 and Taseko Mines, which successfully restarted the Gibraltar Copper Mine in Williams Lake, BC and has been in operations for more than 20 years.

Donald Taylor, CEO of Titan commented: “Kevin’s extensive global experience in the mining sector and operations will be invaluable to the Empire State Mines operations.”

Rita Adiani, President of Titan commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Kevin to Titan. His deep industry knowledge and operational acumen will strengthen our leadership team and support our strategic growth initiatives.”

The Company also wishes to thank Ty Minnick for his continuing support to the Company.

About Titan Mining Corporation

Titan is an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100%-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state. Titan is built for growth, focused on value and committed to excellence. For more information on the Company, please visit our website at www.titanminingcorp.com

Contact

For further information, please contact: Investor Relations: Email: info@titanminingcorp.com

