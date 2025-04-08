ISC’s Services Segment Continues as a Trusted Service Provider for the Ontario Business Registry

ISC’s Services segment continues to be a trusted service provider for the Ontario Business Registry.

Backed by more than 20 years of experience, ISC delivers secure, efficient, and innovative regulatory solutions in Ontario through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, ESC.

The contract includes a two-year term with three one-year extension options.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”), through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, ESC Corporate Services Ltd. (“ESC”) is proud to announce its continued role as a trusted service provider for the Ontario Business Registry (the “OBR”).

This renewal builds on more than 20 years of experience providing businesses in Ontario with accessible, efficient, and secure regulatory and corporate solutions. The previous agreement expired at the end of January 2025 and under the terms of the new agreement, ESC will continue to deliver high-quality services to support the OBR for an initial two-year period, with three one-year options that the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery and Procurement may exercise at its discretion. This highlights the Company’s longstanding role as a trusted service provider committed to helping customers meet their compliance and regulatory needs with ease.

Through this agreement, ESC delivers significant value to customers and the Ontario government by providing secure, innovative technology that adapts to evolving regulatory needs. These efforts are complemented by ESC’s extensive suite of corporate and regulatory services, such as entity searches, corporate verification, business name registrations, and articles of incorporation filings.

With expert support and deep subject matter expertise, ESC empowers customers to confidently meet compliance requirements while streamlining critical regulatory processes. This reduces administrative burdens and enhances efficiency.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws including, without limitation, statements related to the term of the new agreement, including the Ministry’s discretion to exercise the option periods, ESC’s continued role and delivery of services. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to changes in economic, market and business conditions, changes in technology and customers’ demands and expectations, exercise of the option periods, termination risks and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company including those detailed in ISC’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 and ISC’s Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, copies of which are filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities laws, ISC assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

investor.relations@isc.ca

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca

