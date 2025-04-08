Global Duodenal Ulcer Treatment Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Gastrointestinal Disorders

Emergen Research Logo

The advancement in treatment options is another key driver for market growth

The Duodenal Ulcer Treatment market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 5914.5 million in 2024 to USD 8131.2 million in 2033, at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The global Duodenal Ulcer Treatment Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. The rise in Helicobacter pylori infections, high consumption of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and unhealthy dietary habits have contributed to the growing incidence of duodenal ulcers. With shifting lifestyles in both developed and emerging economies, more people are suffering from digestive health issues, further fueling market expansion.

The growing awareness among patients about effective treatment options, combined with advancements in medical research, is playing a crucial role in boosting the market. The availability of various therapies, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and antibiotics, is making treatment more accessible and effective. Additionally, the rise in other gastric diseases, such as Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD), is increasing demand for gastrointestinal treatments and devices. A report by the National Institute of Health published in June 2022 highlighted that in countries like Mexico and Lithuania, the incidence of PUD hospitalizations ranged between 3.5 and 92.1 per 100,000 people in 2021.



Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

GSK plc.

Pfizer

Abbott

Merck KGaA

NIHON GENERIC Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Advancements in Drug Development Driving Market Growth

One of the key drivers of market expansion is the continuous progress in drug development. New and improved medications, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2-receptor antagonists, and antibiotics, have led to better treatment outcomes and faster recovery for patients. Innovative drug formulations, such as extended-release and combination therapies, are enhancing effectiveness and improving patient adherence to treatment plans.

The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders is expected to further accelerate market growth. In 2021 alone, it was estimated that approximately 329,000 people were hospitalized for Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD) across the 36 member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The ongoing development of novel therapies and biologics is also opening new treatment avenues for patients who do not respond to conventional treatments, offering better efficacy with fewer side effects.

Challenges Posed by High Treatment Costs

Despite the strong market growth, high treatment costs remain a significant barrier, particularly in regions with limited healthcare budgets and insurance coverage. Medications, including proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2-receptor antagonists, and antibiotics, can be expensive, especially for patients requiring long-term therapy or combination treatments. The financial burden associated with these treatments discourages many individuals from seeking timely care, thereby limiting market growth.

The high cost of advanced medications and hospitalization for severe cases further contributes to the financial challenges faced by patients. While new and innovative treatments offer improved efficacy and faster recovery times, their higher price points make them less accessible to lower-income populations. As many healthcare systems work towards controlling costs and prioritizing affordable treatment options, the widespread adoption of advanced duodenal ulcer treatments may face hurdles.

Market Segmentation: Route of Administration

The Duodenal Ulcer Treatment Market is segmented based on the route of administration into oral and parenteral treatments. In 2023, oral medications dominated the market due to their convenience and ease of use. Medications such as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2-receptor antagonists, and antibiotics are widely prescribed, allowing patients to manage their condition at home without the need for hospitalization or invasive procedures. The affordability and accessibility of oral treatments make them the preferred choice for many patients.

However, the parenteral route of administration is expected to witness the highest growth rate. This method delivers medication directly into the bloodstream, ensuring a faster onset of action and better drug absorption compared to oral treatments. Parenteral therapies, including intravenous proton pump inhibitors, are particularly beneficial for critically ill patients or those unable to take oral medications due to severe symptoms. With advancements in healthcare infrastructure and an increasing focus on improving patient care, the demand for parenteral treatments is on the rise.

Global Duodenal Ulcer Treatment Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Proton Pump Inhibitors

H2 Antagonists

Antibiotics

Others

Route Of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Oral

Parenteral

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2033)

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

