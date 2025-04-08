Faculty Success Is Key to Unlocking Gen Z Student Potential

STEM Culture Lab Founder, Dr. Stacey Lawrence

STEM Culture Lab’s DEAR Program helps STEM faculty design inclusive, student-centered courses that boost engagement and teaching success.

When faculty are equipped to teach with authenticity, purpose, and clarity, students stay engaged, and faculty can experience greater satisfaction and recognition in their teaching careers.” — Dr. Stacey Lawrence

PAWTUCKET, RI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent series on Teaching Gen Z by The Chronicle of Higher Education, today’s students want more than content delivery. They desire authentic teaching, clear structure and feedback, real-world connections, and faculty who foster trust and mentorship. Many also rely on faculty for additional guidance and support to build both academic skills and confidence as learners.

Yet, many STEM faculty—experts in their disciplines—have had little formal training in how to design student-centered, inclusive courses that meet these evolving needs. This widening disconnect leaves both faculty and students frustrated and disengaged.

That’s where STEM Culture Lab comes in. Founded by Dr. Stacey Lawrence, a scientist and educational developer with nearly a decade of experience at Ivy League institutions, STEM Culture Lab’s newly launched DEAR Faculty Coaching Program provides faculty with the evidence-based strategies, reflection tools, and supportive community they need to create engaging STEM courses—while strengthening their own teaching and career satisfaction.

Bridging the Gap: Faculty Success Drives Student Success

“When I was a student, many of my STEM courses felt transactional, and I rarely saw my identity or experiences reflected in the learning environment,” says Dr. Lawrence. “Later, working as an educational developer, I saw how many faculty care deeply about student success—but haven’t been given the tools, training, or support to teach today’s students effectively. That’s why I created STEM Culture Lab—because when faculty thrive, students do too.”

Introducing the DEAR Faculty Coaching Program

The DEAR Framework—which stands for Design, Engage, Adapt, Reflect—guides faculty through the process of designing meaningful courses, actively engaging students, adapting based on feedback, and reflecting to enhance their long-term teaching impact. Through DEAR, faculty learn how to:

- Design purposeful, engaging courses that foster critical thinking and student success.

- Engage students through collaborative, relevant, and inclusive learning experiences.

- Adapt teaching practices using real-time student feedback and learning data.

- Reflect to continuously refine teaching and strengthen their impact on students and their own professional growth.

How DEAR Addresses Disengagement—Now and for the Future

Disengagement isn’t just a Gen Z issue—it reflects outdated teaching approaches that overlook connection, relevance, and student ownership. DEAR helps faculty move from reactive teaching to proactive design, fostering curiosity, collaboration, and accountability.

By building habits like gathering student feedback, designing for relevance and transparency, and regularly reflecting on their teaching impact, faculty develop future-ready skills that evolve alongside the needs of each new generation of students.

Faculty Development Is Essential to Institutional Success

Many institutions offer one-time teaching workshops, but DEAR provides sustained coaching, peer learning, and structured reflection to ensure lasting change. Faculty leave with stronger teaching portfolios, improved course evaluations, and tools to demonstrate their teaching impact—critical for career advancement.

“Faculty success and student success are fundamentally linked,” says Dr. Lawrence. “When faculty are equipped to teach with authenticity, purpose, and clarity, students stay engaged, and faculty can experience greater satisfaction and recognition in their teaching careers.”

Reimagining STEM Education—One Course at a Time

STEM Culture Lab is changing the culture of STEM education by starting where it matters most—with the faculty who design and lead learning experiences. The DEAR Faculty Coaching Program helps faculty create inclusive, purpose-driven courses that foster both student success and faculty fulfillment.

Join the Movement: Faculty ready to deepen student engagement, enhance their teaching, and build a more fulfilling career can learn more about the DEAR Faculty Coaching Program or connect with Dr. Stacey Lawrence on LinkedIn.

About STEM Culture Lab

Founded in 2024, STEM Culture Lab is committed to reimagining STEM education by centering faculty development as a catalyst for student success. Through coaching, consulting, and community-building, STEM Culture Lab helps faculty design inclusive, evidence-based courses that improve student learning and enhance faculty satisfaction and career growth.

