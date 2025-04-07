Submit Release
H.R. 1634, ThinkDIFFERENTLY About Disability Employment Act

The bill would require the National Council on Disability and the SBA to collaborate on employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for people with disabilities through a memorandum of understanding. The bill would require those agencies to report to the Congress on the activities carried out under the agreement and recommend opportunities for expansion. CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

