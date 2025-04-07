Moore Law PLLC Encourages Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM)



The investigation focuses on Archer Daniels’ statements about the performance of its Nutrition segment, a business the company poured billions of dollars into to protect against commodity price volatility in its legacy agricultural commodities trading business.

The complaint alleges Archer Daniels made misleading statements and concealed that: (1) the Nutrition segment's financial reporting and accounting practices did not provide investors with an accurate impression of the company’s performance and future prospects, including reported operating profits; (2) the Nutrition segment’s accounting practices created a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and adverse impacts to the company’s business; and (3) based on the foregoing, the defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Nutrition segment and related financial results, growth, and prospects.

Investors began to learn the truth on Jan. 21, 2024, when Archer Daniels announced that it had placed CFO Vikram Luther on leave effective immediately. The company said that Luther’s “leave is pending an ongoing investigation being conducted by outside counsel for ADM and the Board’s Audit Committee regarding certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to ADM’s Nutrition segment, including as related to certain intersegment transactions.”

If you own Archer Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE: ADM) shares, you are encouraged to contact us at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com or call (212) 709-8245. You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.