Debut Perfume by Diana Mahrach - Miracle Oud - to Launch April 2025

Diana Mahrach Couture Logo Miracle Oud by Diana Mahrach (Photo Credit: DMC) Fashion Designer, Diana Mahrach (Photo Credit: Miguel Angel Londono)

First Fragrance from Fashion Designer is a Unisex perfume with Signature Oud Notes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned for her couture designs and timeless elegance, Diana Mahrach is set to make an entry in the world of luxury fragrances with the launch of her anticipated new signature perfume, Miracle Oud by Diana Mahrach.This unisex scent, which features the rich and captivating essence of Oud, aims to embody sophistication, allure, and the artistry that defines Diana Mahrach Couture. The perfume which is produced in France and available in a limited edition of only 250 bottles will make its debut at an exclusive launch event in New York City in April 2025, inviting guests to enjoy a world of opulence, refinement, and sensory delight.Diana Mahrach Couture is synonymous with fashion, craftsmanship, and sophistication. Now, her work extends beyond couture fashion into the realm of fine fragrances, where the new perfume becomes an olfactory expression of the designer’s vision. Infused with signature Oud notes, this captivating scent is designed for individuals who appreciate beauty and depth in their fragrance choices.The perfume balances the warm, woody richness of Oud with delicate floral undertones and a sensual musky base. Designed for day-to-night wear, the perfume aims to evoke a sense of confidence and allure that lingers beautifully on the skin.To mark this extraordinary milestone, Diana Mahrach Couture will host an exclusive, invitation-only launch event in New York City, where guests will be among the first to experience the new fragrance."This perfume is an extension of my passion for beauty and luxury. Just as my couture pieces are designed to make individuals feel extraordinary, this fragrance is crafted to evoke confidence, elegance, and an unforgettable presence," said Diana Mahrach.The limited-edition unisex fragrance is available in a 100ml (3.4 fl. oz.) bottle format and can be purchased online from Diana Mahrach Couture online or in her New York City boutique.About Diana Mahrach Couture:For more than a decade, Diana Mahrach has designed luxurious garments defined by meticulous detailing and timeless sophistication. Each piece reflects her dedication to artistry, combining sumptuous fabrics with innovative silhouettes that flatter and inspire. Through Diana Mahrach Couture, she continues to redefine elegance for her discerning clientele. Diana Mahrach has a showroom located at 263 West 38th Street in New York City which both showcases her designs as well as the fabrics.For more information, please visit: www.dianamahrachcouture.com IG: @dianamahrachcouture| F: dianamahrachcouture

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.