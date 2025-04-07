Zefiro Methane Corp. Sponsor Entity Files Provisional Patent for Orphaned Oil & Gas Well Data Portal

The patent is integral to creating an industry-leading data portal that will help enrich data and support predictive leak analytics for orphaned oil and gas wells

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that X Machina Sustainable Technologies (“XMST”), a major sponsor entity of the Company, filed a provisional patent central to forming an industry-leading data portal of orphaned oil and gas wells across North America.

Specifically, the provisional patent will provide Zefiro’s team of well remediation specialists access to a geographical interface that incorporates satellite automated methane detection figures, includes proprietary field quantification data, and implements other critical attributes required for training an AI model capable of identifying leaking orphaned oil and gas wells. XMST will license the use of the patent to Zefiro at no cost, which will bolster the Company’s efforts to significantly improve its batch efficiency gain, a measurement of the monetary resources allocated per ton of methane gas captured.

This announcement is the latest in a series of initiatives Zefiro has undertaken to incorporate innovative technologies into their well plugging and high-quality carbon credit generating operations, including partnerships with Geolabe and Keynum and the launch of the Zefiro Lifecycle Solution , a field data capture and workflow management platform built in partnership with CarbonAi Inc ., to significantly reduce the costs and timeframes associated with plugging orphaned wells and the subsequent certification of accredited carbon offset products.





Pictured: Zefiro crew members plugging an orphaned oil well in Pennsylvania

Zefiro Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Talal Debs commented, “From deploying first-rate machinery at job sites across America to collecting satellite data that provides communities accurate information regarding harmful methane leaks, incorporating innovative technologies has always been at the heart of Zefiro’s commercial strategy. This patent will provide Zefiro’s team access to critical data that will help our public and private sector clients better protect their most valuable land, water, and air resources.”

Zefiro Chief Technology Officer Richard Walker commented, “Now more than ever, modern technology must be at the forefront of pressing environmental remediation efforts. By harnessing the innovations protected within this patent to remediate a larger number of leaking orphaned oil and gas wells, our team will have greater capacity to serve an expanding portfolio of clients and help more communities across North America unlock their full economic potential.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

