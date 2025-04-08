The Blue Ribbon Foundation Celebrates Student Excellence with 2025–2026 Scholarship Awards

The Chapel School Logo Blue Ribbon Foundation New York Logo Award Winning Students Leighton Arthur, Lawrence Campbell, Olivia Tavarez (Photo Credit: The Chapel School)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blue Ribbon Foundation, a proud 501(c)(3) supporting organization of The Chapel School, is delighted to announce the recipients of three distinguished scholarships for the 2025–2026 academic year, recognizing students who exemplify leadership, compassion, and a commitment to learning.Leighton Arthur, an exceptional student with a passion for reading and literacy, has been selected as the 2025–2026 recipient of the Sharon Peterson Librarian Scholarship, an annual $1,000 award given in honor of educational excellence in literacy. Leighton’s dedication to academic growth and her joyful enthusiasm for books made her a clear choice for this prestigious recognition.Olivia Tavarez has been awarded the Carol and Christopher Kinghan GIVING HEARTS Memorial Scholarship, also valued at $1,000 for the 2025–2026 school year. This award celebrates Olivia’s demonstrated commitment to kindness, generosity, and helping others—a testament to her outstanding character and the values she brings to The Chapel School community each day.Additionally, the Foundation is proud to announce the renewal of the McKnight Upstander & Ally Scholarship initiative, which honors students who model inclusivity, courage, and advocacy for their peers. This year, 6th grader Lawrence Campbell has been selected to receive a two-year scholarship totaling $1,000—$500 awarded in both the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 academic years. Lawrence is being recognized for his leadership, sense of justice, and positive peer relationships.All three students—Leighton, Olivia, and Lawrence—will be honored among their classmates and teachers at two upcoming community-wide celebrations. The first will be a special “Blue Day” Chapel Service held at The Chapel School on Wednesday, May 14th, and the second recognition will take place during the school’s annual Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, June 8th, 2025.“These students embody the spirit of our mission,” said a representative of the Blue Ribbon Foundation. “Whether through literacy, service, or allyship, each awardee has demonstrated the kind of leadership, character, and compassion that creates a stronger school community and a better world. We are proud to support and celebrate their accomplishments.”The Blue Ribbon Foundation’s commitment to student growth and opportunity lies at the heart of its work. Established to support The Chapel School, the Foundation’s mission is to fund nonsectarian programming that enhances academic achievement and social-emotional development; enrich extracurricular offerings in art, music, and drama; and provide scholarships and tuition assistance to students across all grade levels.The Foundation envisions a vibrant school community where students not only thrive academically and emotionally but also emerge as confident leaders who promote love and justice in an ever-changing world.For more information about the Blue Ribbon Foundation, please visit www.BRF-NY.org About The Chapel School:Founded in 1947, The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, provides a nurturing, faith-based education for students from preschool through grade eight. A ministry of Village Lutheran Church, The Chapel School is known for academic excellence, character formation, and its welcoming community.For more information, visit www.thechapelschool.org PRESS CONTACT (The Chapel School):Norah Lawlor | Lawlor Media Group | www.lawlormediagroup.com Norah@lawlormediagroup.com | Tel: (212) 967-6900IG: @lawlormedia | F: LawlorMediaGroup | X / T: @LawlorMedia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.