The New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Celebration Party Hosted by Jean Shafiroff

New York Women's Foundation (NYWF) Logo Jean Shafiroff with NYWF President Ana L. Oliveira (Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan / Michael Ostuni (Enhanced)) Jean Shafiroff with Current and former NYWF Board members (Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan / Michael Ostuni) Devika Gopal Agge, Chantal Lorber (Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan / Michael Ostuni) Ana Oliveira, Madeleine Holder (Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan / Michael Ostuni)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff held a celebration party on behalf of The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) in New York City to honor the work of the Foundation and their upcoming Celebrating WomenBreakfast event on Wednesday, May 14th, 2025 at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel.The signature NYWF event pays tribute to extraordinary honorees and The Foundation’s grantee partners who are advancing innovative and bold solutions to create an equitable and just future for women and families in the New York City metro area and beyond.The Celebrating WomenBreakfast awards are presented to a woman, group, or organization whose achievements have created a positive impact and influenced the lives of and women and girls everywhere. Prominent past honorees of the Celebrating WomenBreakfast include Hillary Rodham Clinton (Century Award Honoree), Cyndi Lauper (Vision Award Honoree), Tarana Burke, Christiane Amanpour, Ana María Archila, Whoopi Goldberg, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Gloria Steinem, Queen Latifah and Dolores Huerta (Century Award Honoree).This year’s honorees include JPMorgan Chase & Co. as the recipient of the Vision Award, Jacqueline Woodson, award-winning author and advocate, and Fran Drescher, actress, activist, and union leader, with the Celebrating WomenAward for their profound contributions to advancing gender equity and justice.Jean, a long-time board member and supporter of the New York Women's Foundation hosted the evening which saw guests come together to honor the incredible women whose charitable endeavors resonate deeply with the Communities across the City. The evening’s entertainment was provided by pianist Yui Kitamura, Violinist Kinga Augustyn, and Broadway’s Bianca Lopez.Notable attendees included: Jean Shafiroff, Ana L. Oliveira, Devika Gopal Agge, Candice Bushnell, Julia Haart, Mary Baglivo, Helene Banks, Anastasia Somoza, Susan Gutfreund, Chantal Lorbeer, Maryanne Grisz, Betsy McCaughey (Former NYS Lieutenant Governor) and Ryan Nessing.To attend the 2025 Celebrating Women’s Breakfast, please reserve tickets at nywf.org/cwb2025About The New York Women’s Foundation:The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $133 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdnAbout Jean Shafiroff:Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. In addition, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com For more information, please visit www.jeanshafiroff.com IG: @JeanShafiroff @JeanShafiroffAtWork | F: Jean-Shafiroff-Style-Philanthropy | X/T: @JeanShafiroff

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.