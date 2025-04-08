Linda Christensen Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Leadership Playbook' with Jack Canfield

Linda Christensen

LAKELAND, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of “The Leadership Playbook”. Linda joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.



"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025.



About Linda Christensen:

Linda Christensen has over 50 years of experience in business and leadership. Passionate about God’s guidance and love, she has dedicated her career to inspiring ethical leadership. After retiring from academia, she coauthored two books—“Diamonds of Truth” and “Mission ImPossible”—which reflect her belief in the need for ethical leadership in today’s business world.



During her 22 years in higher education, Linda taught managerial accounting including ethics in accounting, helping shape the next generation of business leaders. She earned a B.S.B.A. from the University of Missouri, an M.B.A. from the University of Memphis, and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina, also teaching at Wichita State University, Union University, and Christian Brothers University.



Linda’s faith is central to her life, having been raised in a Christian family where she witnessed strong, loving relationships. She and her late husband Donald shared nearly 32 years of marriage, loving five children and their children.



An advocate for family, faith, and Christian teachings, Linda finds joy in creating, designing, and spending time with loved ones. She believes her leadership experiences and the stories in her books were inspired by God’s guidance throughout her life.



SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome Linda Christensen as a co-author of “The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where Linda, alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their journey to success.

