Empowering Nonprofit Excellence: Novya Launches as Brussels' First Dedicated Consultancy for European Purpose-Driven Organizations

"The nonprofit sector is facing unprecedented pressure to demonstrate impact while navigating complex regulatory environments and stakeholder expectations," said Benita Lipps, CEO and Founder of Novya. "Our independence allows us to fully align our business model with our mission—helping purpose-driven organizations not just survive but thrive by bringing fresh thinking, practical solutions, and genuine partnership to their everyday challenges."

Setting New Standards for Nonprofit Excellence

At the heart of Novya's relaunch is the introduction of the European Nonprofit Excellence Framework—a groundbreaking, evidence-based model developed from over a decade of sector data. This framework establishes clear benchmarks for nonprofit strategy, management, and operations, enabling organizations to assess their performance against proven success factors.

"What makes European nonprofits different is their diverse cross-border stakeholder base, the complex regulatory environment in which they operate, and their relatively low resourcing, compared to US-based organisations," Lipps explained. "Our Excellence Framework is specifically designed for these unique challenges, unlike models imported from other markets."

Comprehensive Services for Purpose-Driven Organizations

Novya's service portfolio addresses three key areas where European nonprofits struggle most:

Strategic Innovation – helping organizations clarify their unique positioning, build strategic alliances, and align activities with stakeholder needs Smart Impact – enhancing operational effectiveness through tailored secretariat services, project management, and change implementation Building Capacity – strengthening governance structures, developing nonprofit leadership skills, and transferring essential sector-specific knowledge

As the only Brussels-based consultancy exclusively serving nonprofits, Novya combines deep sector expertise with a business model that prioritizes impact over profit. The company reinvests significantly in people development and innovation for the sector.

"European nonprofits deserve specialized support from partners who understand their unique context," Lipps added. "Our independence means we can fully embody the values we promote—creating an organization that demonstrates the excellence we help our clients achieve."

About Novya



Novya is a Brussels-based nonprofit management and strategy platform serving European impact-driven organizations and initiatives. We transform how European nonprofits work, making them more effective, innovative, and energized places to achieve meaningful change. Through fresh thinking and practical solutions, we help you tackle both everyday challenges and pressing strategic needs. Novya: Purpose-driven. Impact-focused. At your side.





