Canoga Park Commemorates Fallen Heroes with 33rd Annual Memorial Day Parade

33rd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

Annual community tradition returns to pay tribute to fallen heroes from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

CANOGA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, May 26, 2025, Canoga Park will come alive in a powerful display of patriotism and remembrance as the 33rd Annual Memorial Day Parade marches through the heart of the community. This year’s theme, “Saluting the Price of Freedom,” honors all who gave their lives in service to our nation.Hosted by the Canoga Park Community Center, the parade pays tribute to fallen heroes from every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces, while holding special reverence for local service members—including Canoga Park High School graduates—who made the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to today. With 50,000+ attendees expected, it remains one of Southern California’s most powerful and unifying Memorial Day traditions.The day promises a stirring lineup of marching bands, vintage vehicles, and patriotic floats, as community groups, scout troops, and students take to the streets to honor the legacy of those who gave everything for freedom.Bill Ratner, Chair of the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade, reflects on the importance of this community tradition: “Our community’s Memorial Day Parade marks both the solemnity of our salute to our fallen, as well as showing our 'Canoga Park Pride' on Memorial Day. For more than three decades, our community has come together to honor our Military Members who died in service to their country with a focus on the Gold Star Families from graduates of Canoga Park High School. The Parade celebrates our community's solemn commitment to never forget our fallen who gave all for our freedom.”Highlighting the event is Grand Marshal Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski, USN (Retired), a Southern California Native, whose distinguished career and continued dedication to service make him a fitting choice to guide the parade and inspire the next generation.“I am honored to serve as the Grand Marshal for the 33rd Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade. Join us on May 26 as we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Let’s come together as a community and salute the price of freedom,” shared Rear Admiral Shatynski.33rd Annual Canoga Park Memorial Day ParadeWhere: Sherman Way, Canoga Park (Owensmouth to Cozycroft)When: Monday, May 26, 2025Opening Ceremony: 10:00 AMParade Start: 11:00 AMTheme: “Saluting the Price of Freedom”What: A powerful community tradition honoring fallen service members with marching bands, vintage cars, floats, and local prideGrand Marshal: Rear Admiral Mike Shatynski, USN (Retired)Expected Attendance: Over 50,000Get Involved: canogaparkmemorialdayparade.comMedia Contact: Miri Rossitto, contact@cowe.comAbout the Canoga Park Memorial Day ParadeFor over three decades, the Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade has been a cherished tradition, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. More than just a parade, this event is a heartfelt tribute, filled with marching bands, floats, veterans, community groups, and local businesses coming together to show their gratitude.The Canoga Park Community Center is proud to host this beloved event, keeping the spirit of remembrance alive while fostering a sense of unity, civic pride, and tradition. Whether marching, riding, or cheering from the sidelines, every participant plays a role in ensuring that the sacrifices of our heroes are never forgotten.

