Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Ranked No. 21 in RISMedia’s Top 1,000 Power Broker Report, Leads the Sotheby’s International Realty® Global Network

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is the No. 1 Sotheby’s International Realty® brokerage worldwide.

NAPLES, Fla., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has been ranked No. 21 on the annual RISMedia Top 1,000 Power Broker Report. Additionally, RealTrends Verified has named the firm the No. 1 Sotheby’s International Realty brokerage globally by sales volume.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, a Peerage Realty Partners company, achieved $7.6 billion in total sales volume across its Florida and North Carolina markets. Peerage Realty Partners, the parent company of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, is recognized as the No. 1 affiliate in the Sotheby’s International Realty network by total global sales volume.

“We are honored to be recognized among the nation’s foremost residential real estate brokerages,” said Budge Huskey, chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. “This distinction is especially meaningful as we are ranked alongside firms with significantly larger agent counts and transaction sides. The disparity between volume and sides highlights both the elevated average sales price and the exceptional productivity of our advisors — a reflection of their expertise, our discerning clientele, and the enduring strength of our brand.”

The RISMedia Power Broker Report stands as one of the industry's most respected benchmarks, honoring firms by closed residential sales volume and celebrating exceptional performance across the real estate landscape. For over 35 years, RISMedia has been regarded as a trusted source for news, strategy, and insight in the residential real estate sector.

The RealTrends Verified report is a leading, independently verified analysis that ranks the most successful U.S. brokerage companies by transaction sides and closed sales volume, supported by third-party accounting firms and MLS data.

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6866621-f7f0-46d6-a004-6fad93329f92

Budge Huskey Budge Huskey, chief executive officer of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.