Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its first quarter 2025 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, April 22 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at www.rangeresources.com. The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until May 23, 2025.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

