FRO – Filing of Annual Report



Frontline plc (the “Company”) announces the filing of its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website www.frontlineplc.cy or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing to us at:

John Kennedy

8 Iris Building, 7th floor, Flat/Office 740B,

3106, Limassol, Cyprus.

or sending an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no

April 7, 2025

Frontline plc

Limassol, Cyprus.

Questions should be directed to:

Lars H. Barstad: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS

+47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachments

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.