Counties added to spring burning restrictions (published April 7, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding the areas subject to open burning restrictions of vegetative debris. As warm and dry weather increases across the state, additional spring burning restrictions will begin tomorrow and early next week. Escaped fire from burning vegetative debris is Minnesota's number one cause of wildfires, and burning restrictions help reduce wildfire risk.

Beginning Tuesday, April 8, at 6 a.m., burning restrictions will apply in the following counties: Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Itasca, Kittson, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Otter Tail, Pennington, Polk, Pope, Red Lake, southern St. Louis County, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin, and Roseau.

Beginning Monday, April 14, at 6 a.m., burning restrictions will apply in the following counties: Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and northern St. Louis County.

Restrictions remain in place in the following counties: Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pine, Ramsey, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, Washington, and Wright.

The DNR will not issue permits for the open burning of brush or yard waste in these counties until restrictions are lifted.

“People might not realize how easily a fire can accidentally get out of control when it’s dry outside,” said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. “By restricting burning during periods of high wildfire risk, we’ve significantly reduced the number of wildfires Minnesota has experienced over the past decade.”

If people need to dispose of vegetation or yard waste, Harrison said composting, chipping, or taking brush to a collection site are all good options. For more information, visit the composting for woodland owners page of the DNR website.

People cause more than 90% of wildfires in Minnesota. If a fire rekindles or escapes, the person who set it is liable for any damage caused, as well as for wildfire suppression costs.

Burning restrictions will be adjusted as conditions change. For more information and daily updates on current fire risk and open burning restrictions, visit the statewide fire danger and burning restrictions page of the DNR website.



