Liberty Military Housing Community Recognized for Food Waste Reduction Efforts by National Non-Profit Organization

Move for Hunger Recognizes Joint Base Lewis-McChord as Community of the Year

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), the first employee-owned military housing provider in the country and the largest in the multifamily industry, has announced that its communities at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) have collectively been named the 2024 Community of the Year by Move for Hunger, a national non-profit organization that reduces food waste and fights food insecurity.

JBLM earned this recognition by collecting more food for donation than any other member of Move for Hunger’s Multifamily Partnership Program, with the community contributing over 2,000 pounds of food to community kitchens in the Pacific Northwest. JBLM is the first military housing community to be honored as Community of the Year.

“Food insecurity is a pervasive issue, particularly within the military community,” says Beth Peterson, Regional Vice President, Liberty Military Housing. “As a company that serves military families, we strive to make a positive impact on the quality of life for every service member – not just those who live within our communities. We are humbled to know that our community’s efforts with Move For Hunger have had such a profound impact.”

In the United States, an estimated 38% of all food in America is wasted. Moving can significantly contribute to food waste, as people often discard fridge or pantry items that they don’t want to transport. Move for Hunger helps prevent food waste by partnering with housing providers like Liberty. As residents pack up their homes to prepare for their move, they can place any unopened, non-perishable food items in a donation bag and can drop it off at the district office. Last year, Move for Hunger’s network delivered over 15 million pounds of food, which fed more than 12 million people.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing (Liberty) is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multi-family industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families receive exemplary service in a quality home environment fitting of their sacrifice. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

Mary Miles Liberty Military Housing 443.614.8013 mmiles@weinbergharris.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.