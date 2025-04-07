Circana Reports on the Evolution and Cross-industry Influence of Wellness Trends

CHICAGO, IL, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rather than a standalone entity, wellness is a central theme that inspires all facets of consumer behavior and touches on many industries. Circana, LLC defines wellness as products or services that empower self-care by enhancing consumers’ physical, mental, and emotional well-being. According to Circana, well-being focused consumers have a buying power exceeding $1.1 trillion in the U.S., highlighting the significant market potential for companies that cater to this demand.

While traditional physical factors such as exercise and nutrition continue to rank as the leading factors contributing to health and well-being among U.S. consumers, mental factors including sleep quality, work/life balance, and a healthy home environment are growing in importance, according to a Circana survey. In other words, wellness is increasingly being recognized as a trifecta of balance across body, mind, and soul.

“As well-being practices touch all aspects of our lives, maximizing these opportunities is a win-win across many industries,” said Kristin Hornberger, EVP of Wellness, Beauty, and Homecare at Circana. “Identifying unique ways your industry can support the consumer journey for total well-being and exploring collaborations and co-branding partnerships are strategies that will resonate with an open and eager consumer base.”

The physical side of wellness has many focus areas, most of which are growing. Weight control, digestion, pain management, deodorant, oral care, and vitamins and supplements tied to energy all grew in 2024, versus the prior year. Circana data also finds that consumers are supplementing beyond meal occasions for more protein; sales of protein drinks, powders, and supplements grew 18% in 2024.

In the pursuit of emotional well-being, Circana finds that 77% of Americans prioritize their mental health including stress, sleep, mood, and motivation. Beauty is one industry that is intrinsically tied to this aspect of wellness. When analyzing the percentage of women incorporating beauty into their wellness routine, 46% dedicate time to skincare, over 30% apply makeup or style their hair more often to make themselves feel good, and more than one-quarter wear fragrance to lift their mood.

“The evolution of wellness has provided a boost to the beauty industry, which has products that provide both the tangible benefits that affect our bodies such as skincare and suncare, but also the more ethereal intangible benefits that affect our mood like fragrance, makeup, and hair styling,” said Larissa Jensen, SVP, global beauty industry advisor at Circana.

Fuel for the soul, seeking community and social engagement is the third element of well-being and it manifests in various forms. Circana survey data shows that keeping mentally fit is a leading reason for sports participation – and the number one reason among women. The books consumers are buying also reflect a shift in attitudes around wellness; books on mental health, menopause, healthy cooking, and diseases and conditions experienced double- to triple-digit growth in 2024.

“Wellness is a constantly shifting paradigm of practices that work together to make the individual feel empowered,” said Hornberger. “As the landscape of consumer priorities continues to evolve, companies that align with the principles of well-being will be well-positioned to thrive.”

