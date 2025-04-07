Chopin Law Firm Announces New Attorney, Jacques Landrieu

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chopin Law Firm is proud to welcome Jacques Landrieu as the newest addition to its growing team of dedicated trial attorneys. With a strong foundation in complex civil litigation and a focus on insurance coverage and casualty defense, Jacques brings extensive legal insight to further support the firm’s mission of delivering top-tier representation for clients across Louisiana.

A New Orleans native and Tulane Law graduate, Jacques has cultivated a robust practice representing clients in a wide spectrum of legal areas including property and casualty insurance, commercial litigation, bad-faith and extra-contractual claims, insurance fraud, and automobile liability. His experience also includes environmental litigation and matters involving energy and gas sector clients.

“We are thrilled to have Jacques join our firm,” said a representative of The Chopin Law Firm. “His background in high-stakes litigation and insurance matters makes him a valuable asset to our clients and our litigation strategy. His passion for advocacy aligns seamlessly with our firm’s values.”

About The Chopin Law Firm

With over 100 years of combined experience, The Chopin Law Firm provides award-winning legal representation in personal injury, maritime injury, commercial litigation, and insurance law. Known for its hands-on, attorney-driven approach, the firm serves clients across Louisiana with dedication, integrity, and results.

Legal Disclaimer:

