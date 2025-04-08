SBS Named One of the Most Influential Companies by the 2025 Special Finance 175

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBS (formerly Sopra Banking Software), the company powering the wholesale financing and digital audit operations of auto manufacturers and lenders including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Nissan and Volvo, today announced that it was named to the 2025 “Special Finance 175,” by SubPrime Auto Finance News and Cherokee Media Group.

The Special Finance 175 recognizes the top finance companies, service and technology providers in the subprime auto financing space. The annual list honors companies in North America that provide businesses and dealerships with the guidance and tools they need to navigate evolving regulatory demands and customer needs. This is the second year in a row that SBS has been named to the list.

The SBS Financing Platform enables specialized finance providers to offer top-tier customer service, dealer support, clear risk insights and helps to strengthen financial resilience of their floorplan operations. SBS powers lenders to service the full asset finance lifecycle including initial onboarding, contracting, servicing, audits and risk management to name a few. With the platform's cloud-based approach, clients benefit from enhanced agility, flexibility and scalability in their asset finance workflows. This allows lenders to streamline their internal processes across all business locations to see a real-time view of business operations, locally and globally, while adhering to necessary compliance and regulation requirements.

“Our priority has always been to provide lenders with the tools they need to effectively assess risk and make informed financing decisions, and this recognition is a testament to the power of our technology and team,” said James Powell, Chief SaaS Transformation Officer and Head of Specialized Finance Strategy at SBS. “We are honored to be named to the Special Finance 175 for our steadfast commitment to providing our customers with an all-in-one platform for asset finance operations."

The full Special Finance 175 list can be found here. For more information about the SBS Financing Platform and other SBS products, please visit www.sbs-software.com/financing-platform.



About SBS

SBS (formerly Sopra Banking Software) is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

