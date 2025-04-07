XRP’s Next Big Breakthrough? BlocScale Launchpad Draws Massive Investor Interest—Over 30% of SeedSale Allocation Sold

LIJA, Malta, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XRP Ledger has long been known for its blazing speed, near-zero transaction fees, and unmatched scalability. But until recently, it lacked one critical piece of infrastructure that other ecosystems like Ethereum and Solana had mastered—a launchpad. That gap is now being filled by BlocScale , and the crypto community is responding fast.

Just weeks after launching it’s $BLOC Token Seed Round , BlocScale Launchpad has already sold over 30% of its allocation, confirming the demand for an XRP-native launchpad that can onboard real-world businesses, crypto startups, and Web3 builders in a decentralized and seamless way.

BlocScale: Building the Future of Fundraising on XRPL

BlocScale isn’t just another launchpad—it’s the first native IDO platform on the XRP Ledger, built with the mission of removing entry barriers to capital for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its decentralized model allows any project—from real estate-backed tokens to community meme coins—to launch transparently and access instant liquidity on XRPL.

Since the platform’s launch, BlocScale has already:

Sold out its private sale round, ahead of schedule

Launched the $BLOC seed sale , with over 30% already claimed

This momentum suggests something bigger is happening—not just for BlocScale, but for the entire XRP ecosystem.

Why Investors Are Rushing In

The interest in BlocScale’s $BLOC token is more than just hype. Here’s why the platform is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after projects on XRPL:

First-Mover Advantage: BlocScale is the first fully-functional IDO launchpad built directly on the XRP Ledger.

Governance & Utility: $BLOC isn’t just a token—it powers the ecosystem. Token holders vote on project listings, platform upgrades, and key governance decisions.

Launchpad for Real-World Asset Tokenization: BlocScale is giving businesses the tools to tokenize real estate, equity, and more.Fully Decentralized Participation: No tier system. No gatekeeping. Anyone can join and set up trustlines.

$BLOC Seed Sale Details

Token: $BLOC

Price: 1 XRP = 50 $BLOC

Total Supply: 100,000,000

Seed Allocation: 10,000,000 $BLOC

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Already Reached)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

Min Buy: 200 XRP

Max Buy: 20,000 XRP

Buy $BLOC Now: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

The Ripple Effect on the XRP Ecosystem

As XRP battles its way into new verticals like tokenized finance and on-chain capital markets, BlocScale is paving the way. With institutional conversations around asset tokenization heating up globally, XRP Ledger is now well-positioned to compete head-to-head with Ethereum and Solana—especially with a native launchpad in its arsenal.

The success of BlocScale’s $BLOC Sale is proof that the market has been waiting for something like this.

Final Thoughts

If you’ve been watching XRP’s rise and wondering when its next big breakthrough will come—it’s already happening. With over 30% of the $BLOC seed allocation gone and the platform onboarding its first projects, the window of opportunity is shrinking fast.

BlocScale is more than a launchpad—it’s the future of fundraising, asset tokenization, and startup acceleration on XRP Ledger.

Join the $BLOC Seed Sale before it sells out: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

Stay Connected With Blocscale Launchpad; For more information, Visit:

Website | $BLOC Private Sale Portal | X | Telegram | WhitePaper

Contact Details:

Eric Shawn

contact@bloscale.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0614cbae-282b-492f-93e3-ee1f1182affb

BlocScale BlocScale

