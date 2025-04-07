RegEd Names Kevin Bieri Chief Architect to Accelerate Platform Modernization and Innovation

Raleigh, NC, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise compliance and producer management solutions for insurance and financial services firms, today announced the appointment of Kevin Bieri as Chief Architect. Establishing this new role reflects RegEd’s continued investment in technology modernization and platform scalability to meet the evolving needs of its clients.

Bieri brings more than 15 years of technology and financial services experience, having led architecture and engineering efforts at leading global institutions. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Architecture at Fidelity Investments, where he was responsible for building modern retail trading experiences. Prior to that, he was Director of Architecture at ION Group, following its acquisition of Allegro Development Corp., and held engineering and architecture roles at firms including BlueCrest Capital Management, Credit Suisse, and Barclays Capital.

Bieri has a proven track record of designing and delivering high-performance, cloud-native applications and scalable SaaS platforms in complex financial environments. At RegEd, he will focus on advancing platform architecture, enabling greater flexibility and performance across the company’s solutions, and supporting its long-term innovation strategy.

“Creating the Chief Architect role is a clear signal of our commitment to building a next-generation technology foundation,” said Evan Cox, Chief Technology Officer at RegEd. “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Kevin in the past, and I’m confident that his technical leadership and industry experience will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our architecture and deliver outstanding solutions to our clients.”

Bieri shared his enthusiasm for joining RegEd at this pivotal time.

“RegEd is delivering real value in the compliance and producer management space, and I’m excited to help strengthen the technical backbone that supports that mission,” said Kevin Bieri, Chief Architect at RegEd. “This is a unique opportunity to help shape the future of the platform with a focus on performance, scale, and innovation.”

Bieri holds a degree in Finance from Tulane University and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.





