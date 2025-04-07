YourUpdateTV Speaks with Chef Tim Ziga from the HoneyBaked Ham Company for Expert Tips on Easter Entertaining

HoneyBaked’s Culinary Expert Chef Tim Ziga Shares Tips on Everything from Selecting the Right Ham to Leftovers Recipes

NEW YORK, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Easter right around the corner, families nationwide are preparing for one of the most anticipated meals of the year. Research shows that ham remains the star of the show, with more than 80% of U.S. households planning to serve it as the centerpiece of their holiday feast. Recently, Chef Tim Ziga with The Honey Baked Ham Company participated in a nationwide media tour to discuss his expert tips on everything from choosing the right ham size to side-dishes that pair perfectly with ham.

Selecting the Right Size Ham

When planning an Easter meal, selecting the right size ham ensures there’s plenty to go around. A general guideline is to plan for about 1/2 to 1/3 pound of ham per person. For larger gatherings, a bone-in ham offers rich flavor and a traditional presentation, while a boneless ham is a great choice for smaller groups or those who prefer easier carving.

Proper Thawing and Serving Techniques

For those purchasing a frozen ham, proper thawing is key. Experts recommend thawing the ham in the refrigerator for several days, never at room temperature. Since Honey Baked Hams are fully cooked, they can be served at room temperature for optimal texture and flavor. However, for those who prefer a warm ham, wrapping it in foil and gently heating it on low temperature helps preserve the signature glaze while preventing dryness.

Perfect Pairings: Easy Side Dishes

A well-balanced Easter meal isn’t complete without the perfect side dishes. HoneyBaked offers a range of classic, crowd-pleasing Heat & Serve side options including:

Cheesy Potatoes Au Gratin – A creamy, indulgent complement to the smoky ham.

– A creamy, indulgent complement to the smoky ham. Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese – A favorite among both kids and adults.

– A favorite among both kids and adults. Baked Cinnamon Apples – A sweet, spiced side that enhances the ham’s signature glaze.



Creative Leftover Ideas

Once the holiday meal is over, leftovers can be transformed into delicious new dishes. Popular ideas include:

Ham Sliders – Stacked on rolls with honey mustard for an easy next-day snack.

– Stacked on rolls with honey mustard for an easy next-day snack. Breakfast Quiche – Diced ham mixed with eggs, cheese, and veggies for a hearty morning meal.

– Diced ham mixed with eggs, cheese, and veggies for a hearty morning meal. Ham & Cheddar Risotto – A savory way to use leftovers in a comforting dinner dish.



For more information on Easter meal planning, ham selection, and recipe ideas, visit HoneyBaked.com

About Chef Tim Ziga

Meet Chef Tim Ziga, HoneyBaked’s culinary expert and menu developer. As a 20-year veteran of the food service industry and a certified master urban farmer, he is passionate about food production from seed to plate. He believes food is the perfect way to bring joy into the lives of others and bring people together — the kitchen table is his favorite way to connect with people.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of the HoneyBaked Ham Company

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/349f0715-e499-4b98-8885-9074fc8506dc

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.