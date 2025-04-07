MPYS (also known as STING, Stimulator of Interferon Genes) protein stimulants activate the STING pathway, enhancing innate immune responses against infections, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The growing demand for novel immunotherapies in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders drives the market for MPYS (STING) protein stimulants.

New York, USA, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPYS Protein Stimulants Clinical Trial Pipeline: DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies, and 10+ Leading Players Wheeling the Therapeutics Landscape

MPYS protein stimulants activate the STING pathway, enhancing innate immune responses against infections, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The growing demand for novel immunotherapies in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders drives the market for MPYS protein stimulants. Several companies, such as Actym Therapeutics, Takeda, Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech, OncoNano Medicine, X-37, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and other, are currently active in this space.

DelveInsight’s 'MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline MPYS protein stimulants in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the MPYS protein stimulants pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s MPYS protein stimulants pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 11+ pipeline MPYS protein stimulants.

active players working to develop pipeline MPYS protein stimulants. Key MPYS protein stimulant companies, such as Actym Therapeutics , Takeda, S hanghai De Novo Pharmatech, OncoNano Medicine, X-37, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mersana Therapeutics, Stimunity, Curadev Pharma, Ono Pharmaceutical, IMMUNOGENESIS, InhaTarget Therapeutics, and others, are evaluating new MPYS protein stimulant drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

, and others, are evaluating new MPYS protein stimulant drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline MPYS protein stimulants such as ACTM 838, Dazostinag, BMS 986301, STING antagonists, DN 015089, Research programme: cGAS/STING agonists, ONM 501, ONM 500, Non-CDN STING agonist, ONO-7914, IMGS 501, Inhaled immunotherapy, and others are under different phases of MPYS protein stimulants clinical trials.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in MPYS protein stimulant drugs @ MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Report

The MPYS protein stimulants pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage MPYS protein stimulant drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the MPYS protein stimulants clinical trial landscape.

MPYS Protein Stimulants Overview

MPYS (also known as STING—Stimulator of Interferon Genes) is a key adaptor protein involved in the innate immune response. It plays a crucial role in detecting cytosolic DNA and triggering the production of type I interferons and other inflammatory cytokines. This makes MPYS an attractive target for immunotherapy, particularly in cancer and infectious disease treatment. MPYS protein stimulants, such as cyclic dinucleotides (CDNs) and synthetic small molecules, activate the STING pathway, enhancing the immune system’s ability to recognize and attack tumor cells or viral infections. These stimulants have gained significant interest in oncology, where they are being explored as adjuvants for immune checkpoint inhibitors or oncolytic virus therapies to boost anti-tumor immunity.

Pharmaceutical research is actively developing MPYS agonists to harness their therapeutic potential. However, challenges such as immune overactivation, systemic toxicity, and the need for targeted delivery remain key hurdles. Recent advances in nanoparticle-based delivery systems and prodrug formulations aim to improve the safety and efficacy of these stimulants. Beyond cancer, MPYS activators are also being investigated for their role in combating bacterial and viral infections, including tuberculosis and COVID-19. As research progresses, optimizing the balance between immune stimulation and potential side effects will be critical for the clinical success of MPYS-targeted therapies.





Find out more about MPYS protein stimulant drugs @ MPYS Protein Stimulants Analysis

A snapshot of the Pipeline MPYS Protein Stimulants Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Indication RoA Dazostinag Takeda Solid tumors Intravenous ACTM 838 Actym Therapeutics Solid tumors Intravenous DN 015089 Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech Solid tumors Undisclosed ONM 501 OncoNano Medicine/Regeneron Lymphoma; Solid tumors Intratumoral BMS 986301 IFM therapeutics/Bristol Myers Squibb Solid tumors Intratumoural IMGS 501 IMMUNOGENESIS Solid tumours Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging MPYS protein stimulants @ MPYS Protein Stimulants Clinical Trials

MPYS Protein Stimulants Therapeutics Assessment

The MPYS protein stimulants pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging MPYS protein stimulants segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration.

Scope of the MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical

Infusion, Intradermal, Intramuscular, Intranasal, Intravaginal, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule

: Vaccines, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule Key MPYS Protein Stimulants Companies : Actym Therapeutics, Takeda, Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech, OncoNano Medicine, X-37, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mersana Therapeutics, Stimunity, Curadev Pharma, Ono Pharmaceutical, IMMUNOGENESIS, InhaTarget Therapeutics, and others

: Actym Therapeutics, Takeda, Shanghai De Novo Pharmatech, OncoNano Medicine, X-37, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mersana Therapeutics, Stimunity, Curadev Pharma, Ono Pharmaceutical, IMMUNOGENESIS, InhaTarget Therapeutics, and others Key MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Therapies: ACTM 838, Dazostinag, BMS 986301, STING antagonists, DN 015089, Research programme: cGAS/STING agonists, ONM 501, ONM 500, Non-CDN STING agonist, ONO-7914, IMGS 501, Inhaled immunotherapy and others

Dive deep into rich insights for new MPYS protein stimulants, visit @ MPYS Protein Stimulants Drugs

Table of Contents

1. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Report Introduction 2. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. MPYS Protein Stimulants Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the MPYS Protein Stimulants Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the MPYS protein stimulants pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ MPYS Protein Stimulants Therapeutics

Related Reports

MPYS Protein Inhibitors Pipeline

MPYS Protein Inhibitors Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key MPYS protein inhibitors companies, including Noxopharm, AstraZeneca, F-star Therapeutics, Chinook Therapeutics, Bayer, Nimbus Therapeutics, Mavupharma, among others.

Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline

Alpha-Synuclein Inhibitors Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Alpha-Synuclein inhibitors companies, including Annovis Bio, UCB Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Lundbeck A/S, AbbVie, AstraZeneca, Nitrome Biosciences, AFFiRiS, Prothena Corporation, Roche, Proclara Biosciences, Modag, ProMIS Neurosciences, among others.

5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline

5-HT2 Agonist Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key 5-HT2 agonist companies, including Cybin, Reunion Neuroscience, BetterLife Pharma, Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals, Harmony Biosciences, Mindmed, ATAI LIFE SCIENCES N.V, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Beckley Psytech, MindBio Therapeutics, among others.

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key NSCLC companies, including EMD Serono, Merck, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Celgene, CellSight Technologies, Inc., BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals Inc., J Ints Bio, Forward Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Teligene US, Rain Oncology Inc, ReHeva Biosciences, Inc., Amgen, Novartis, RedCloud Bio, Parexel, Vitrac Therapeutics, LLC, Mythic Therapeutics, Instil Bio, Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., AstraZeneca, Precision Biologics, Inc, Promontory Therapeutics Inc., Palobiofarma SL, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Revolution Medicines, Inc., Cullinan Oncology, LLC, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma, among others.

Oncology Conference Coverage Services

DelveInsight’s Oncology Conference Coverage Services offer a thorough analysis of outcomes from major events like ASCO, ESMO, ASH, AACR, ASTRO, SOHO, SITC, the European CAR T-cell Meeting, and IASLC. This detailed examination provides businesses with essential insights for competitive intelligence and market trend forecasting, supporting the formulation of future strategies.

Get in touch with us today to learn how we can provide AACR coverage exclusively for you at the AACR Meeting 2025

Other Business Consulting Services

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence

Healthcare Licensing Services

Healthcare Portfolio Management

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +14699457679 www.delveinsight.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.