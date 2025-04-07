Premier Auto Protect Sees Boom in Buying Extended Car Warranties Amid 2025 Repair Hikes

Premier Auto Protect notes a surge in extended car warranty purchases in 2025 as repair costs climb, offering drivers affordable coverage.

OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Auto Protect , a leading provider of vehicle service contracts, reports a record surge in drivers opting to buy an extended car warranty as repair costs climb in 2025. With Ford repairs averaging $775 and BMW hitting $968, the company’s affordable plans offer a lifeline to car owners nationwide, ensuring protection against escalating expenses.Visit https://premierautoprotect.com/ today for an extended car warranty and lock-in affordable protection with a free quote.The automotive landscape in 2025 is shifting dramatically, with repair costs reaching unprecedented levels due to advanced vehicle technology and labor shortages. According to a recent analysis by RepairPal, the average repair cost for popular brands like Toyota stands at $441, while luxury models like Audi soar to $987. This financial burden has sparked a 35% increase in extended warranty purchases compared to 2024, as reported by Premier Auto Protect’s internal data. Based in Portland, Oregon, the company has emerged as a trusted name, offering flexible coverage plans that cater to new and used vehicles, accepted at any ASE-certified repair facility across the U.S.Premier Auto Protect’s success stems from its customer-centric approach. Founded to shield drivers from unexpected repair bills, the company provides six tiers of coverage—from Basic to Ultimate—ensuring options for every budget. Plans include comprehensive protection for engines, transmissions, and electrical systems, alongside perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing services. The 30-day money-back guarantee is a standout feature, giving customers confidence in their investments. “We’ve seen a boom because people are realizing that a $1,200 repair bill can hit out of nowhere,” said a company spokesperson. “Our plans start at just $1,700, making protection accessible.”The rising demand aligns with broader industry trends. A 2024 AAA study highlighted that modern vehicles, packed with sensors and batteries, average $1,200 per repair incident—a figure expected to rise in 2025. Premier Auto Protect’s data shows that 70% of its warranty holders have utilized coverage for major repairs, saving thousands. For instance, a typical transmission repair, costing upwards of $3,000, is fully covered under higher-tier plans minus a modest deductible. This value proposition has earned the company an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), accredited since 2022, and a 4-star Trustpilot score from over 370 reviews.Customer feedback underscores the company’s impact. On Trustpilot, users praise the seamless claims process—often completed within hours—and the ability to choose their preferred repair shops. “My repair shop called Premier Auto Protect in the morning, and by evening, my car was fixed,” wrote Cindy K. in a January 2025 review. This flexibility, paired with direct payments to repair facilities, eliminates the hassle of paperwork or upfront costs for customers. Amid 2025’s repair hikes, Premier Auto Protect’s plans are essential for drivers to keep vehicles longer, a trend driven by last year’s used car market pressures.The company’s growth reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior. Premier Auto Protect is setting a new standard with the extended warranty market projected to hit $59 billion by 2032 (Market Research Future). Its plans cover high-tech components often excluded by factory warranties and offer nationwide support, ensuring drivers are never stranded. As repair costs continue to climb—up 15% from 2024 per industry estimates—the company’s proactive enhancements, like expanded roadside assistance, position it as a leader.About Premier Auto ProtectPremier Auto Protect, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is a premier provider of extended vehicle service contracts, safeguarding drivers from costly repairs. Since its inception, the company has offered flexible, comprehensive plans for all makes and models, earning an A+ BBB rating and nationwide trust. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Premier Auto Protect delivers peace of mind through innovative coverage and exceptional service.

