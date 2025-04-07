Naperville, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naperville, Illinois -

Environmental lawyer Edward Manzke has led Collins Law to a $94.5 million class action settlement in a long-running groundwater contamination case, marking one of the largest environmental resolutions in Illinois history.

Environmental lawyer Edward Manzke of The Collins Law Firm has successfully led a legal team to a $94.5 million settlement in a class action lawsuit involving groundwater contamination, marking one of the most significant environmental legal resolutions in Illinois to date. The settlement brings closure to years of litigation involving residents who alleged exposure to harmful chemicals near industrial facilities in northern Illinois.

While specific terms of the case remain confidential, and no admission of liability was made by the defendants, the settlement resolves claims tied to environmental contamination affecting residential areas. The resolution was formally announced on The Collins Law Firm's website in a public statement confirming the settlement's finalization.

The legal effort was spearheaded by Manzke, a seasoned environmental lawyer with decades of experience representing individuals and communities impacted by pollution and industrial negligence. His leadership throughout the litigation was instrumental in achieving the outcome, which is believed to be among the largest of its kind in the state involving groundwater-related claims.



Further information on the settlement, including background on the case, can be accessed via the firm's official press announcement at: https://www.collinslaw.com/press-releases/94-5-million-settlement-inclass-action-environmental-contamination-lawsuit/

"This case was about giving a voice to residents who lived for years with questions about what was in their water and under their homes," said Edward Manzke. "While no settlement can fully erase that uncertainty, it can provide recognition, relief, and a measure of closure."

Environmental cases of this scale are increasingly common, according to recent legal data. A 2024 Environmental Law Institute report found that class action lawsuits involving groundwater contamination have doubled over the past decade, often driven by improved chemical tracing and a shift in regulatory scrutiny.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that over 60% of Americans depend on groundwater as their primary water source, making contamination issues both a personal and public health concern. Legal experts note that settlements such as this one often serve as a catalyst for change in how environmental risk is monitored and mitigated by private industry.

The Collins Law Firm, based in Naperville, Illinois, has represented plaintiffs in numerous environmental and toxic exposure cases across the country. Its legal team has litigated matters involving chemical spills, vapor intrusion, landfills, and exposure to industrial solvents and petroleum byproducts. The firm has consistently advocated for stronger protections for residential communities impacted by proximity to industrial zones.

Founded in 1992, The Collins Law Firm is a Naperville, Illinois–based litigation firm with a national profile in environmental law, consumer protection, and personal injury. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of families and individuals harmed by environmental negligence and corporate misconduct.

