JFK Law Expands Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast Reach with Addition of Nadir André and Team

TORONTO, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFK Law LLP (“JFK Law”) is pleased to announce that Nadir André has joined the firm as a Partner, alongside associates Lauren Daniel and Isabelle Simard. This expansion strengthens JFK Law’s presence in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Indigenous rights, governance, and self-determination from coast to coast to coast.

A proud member of the Matimekush-Lac John First Nation, Nadir brings over 25 years of experience advising Indigenous governments, organizations, and businesses in areas such as treaty rights, nation-to-nation negotiations, and strategic partnerships. Lauren Daniel, a member of the Métis Nation of Manitoba, contributes deep experience in regulatory matters, energy and natural resource law, and Indigenous consultation processes. Isabelle Simard brings strong litigation expertise with a focus on Indigenous rights and governance.

“I’m excited to be joining a firm that shares my deep commitment to Indigenous communities,” said Nadir André. “JFK Law is a national leader in Aboriginal Law, and this move allows us to bring that depth of experience to new regions – at a time when Indigenous voices, rights, and legal issues are increasingly shaping the national conversation.”



The team joins JFK Law from a national, full-service firm where Nadir led the Aboriginal Law Group. Their work spans numerous Indigenous nations across Eastern Canada, including long-standing relationships with Anishinaabe, Atikamekw, Mi’gmaq, Maliseet, and Innu clients. Notable achievements include negotiating Right and Reconciliation Agreements on communal fisheries with Mi’gmaq communities in Québec and New Brunswick and a precedent-setting co-management agreement with Gespeg First Nation and Parks Canada for Forillon National Park in Gaspésie.



“Nadir’s decision to join JFK Law reflects a shared commitment to building a truly national Aboriginal Law firm,” said Sara Mainville, Managing Partner of JFK Law and a member of Couchiching First Nation. “With established relationships in Quebec and growing momentum in the Atlantic, this strengthens our ability to support Indigenous clients where and how they need us most—through trusted relationships, regional insight, and the legal strength to make meaningful change. Nadir’s leadership, alongside the talents of Lauren and Isabelle, brings added capacity and energy to that vision.”



JFK Law LLP is Canada’s leading Aboriginal Law firm, with a singular focus on advancing Indigenous rights, jurisdiction, and justice. With a team of nearly 50 lawyers working across the country, JFK Law provides strategic legal advice and advocacy in litigation, consultation, regulatory matters, negotiations, governance, and economic development. The firm proudly serves Indigenous governments, organizations, and businesses from coast to coast to coast.

